BEIJING, Apr 14 (.) – China’s exports and imports slowed their decline in March, having plummeted in the previous two months, but there are still months to go before a strong recovery in foreign trade occurs, in a context of paralysis of many world economies due to the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent reduction in world demand.

Financial markets were relieved to see that customs data on Tuesday indicated that overseas shipments fell 6.6% in March year-on-year, compared to a 17.2% drop in the January-February period, after that exporters rushed to dispatch backorders after government-forced production shutdowns.

Analysts had forecast shipping volume to drop 14% from a year earlier.

However, while trade numbers were not as bad as feared, analysts believe the overall growth and export prospects for the world’s second-largest economy remain bleak, as the pandemic has paralyzed business activity across the world. world.

“March trade figures, which exceed expectations, do not mean that the future is carefree,” said Zhang Yi, chief economist at Zhonghai Shengrong Capital Management, a Beijing-based entity.

“The market believes that there will be a decrease in exports in the second quarter and that it is very likely that there will be a fall of 20% or more. Economic managers should apply more measures to address the possible social problems derived from mass unemployment” Zhang said.

(Information from Gabriel Crossley, Stella Qiu and Lusha Zhang; translated by Tomás Cobos)