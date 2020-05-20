Young Marcus Hutchins would jump and dance at his computer in the basement where he lived at his parents’ house. He had just realized that an intervention of his had stopped Wannacry, the most powerful virus the internet had seen until 2017. He excitedly went upstairs to tell his mother, who was preparing dinner: “Very well, darling,” he replied, without further ado.

Hutchins had been the typical teenager locked in his room with the computer. Now 22, he lived in Ilfracombe, a town in the south-west of England, and had boredfully dropped out of school. Her parents didn’t quite understand what she was doing or how she was making any money, so the mother’s bland reaction was natural. These days have marked three years of Wannacry and Hutchins has confessed for the first time the story of his feat and fall into a long profile in Wired magazine. It is the typical story of redemption of the clever hacker who begins as a child to fool around with the dark side of the internet, they cheat him, he falls into the well of crime, then he rectifies, but it is too late and ends up in the hands of the FBI.

The key day in his life was three years ago, after he had gone to look for something to eat in a town store. When he returned, he saw that there was a fuss on the Internet. A colleague immediately sent him the code for a virus that had been encrypting computers around the world for a few hours at a speed never seen before.

Hutchins looked at the code and saw that the virus was calling a web page with a very long name before proceeding to encrypt each computer. It was as if the executioner made one last call to the chief before executing his victim. Hutchins typed that name into a browser, hoping to see the web and crack some key. But it did not exist. It occurred to him to create it. The process took a few minutes and cost 10 euros.

That simple gesture did not stop the attack, but the virus suddenly stopped encrypting hard drives. Analysts have not yet decided why this domain existed. But at that time the virus called his domain and was ordered not to shoot, not to encrypt the victim’s hard drive. It was as if the Wannacry programmers had put that domain in the code as a switch to turn it off. Hutchins activated it.

The following year, the United States accused North Korea of ​​the attack. Nor does anyone know why the creators of Wannacry did not modify the malware code to stop it calling that domain. But they did not.

Hutchins obviously became famous. Three months after Wannacry, the world’s largest hacker conference, DefCon, was held in Las Vegas. He was one of the stars, but Hutchins spent little time in the conference rooms. He rented with friends the mansion with the largest pool in a private residence in Las Vegas. They bought marijuana, drove Corvettes down the Las Vegas strip and canyons, went to a shooting range to shoot everything, threw themselves in shorts in a pool in front of their favorite gang, the Chainsmokers, stole his wallet. He did almost every reasonable juvenile folly.

On the last day, before going to the airport to return to Ilfracombe, Hutchins ordered a hamburger from McDonalds at 7 a.m. He went out barefoot, in jeans, to pick up the shipment. In front of the mansion, he had parked an SUV with tinted windows, like in the movies. Hutchins had a flash: the FBI?

The question had nothing to do with Wannacry or his new role as a hero in the hacker community. In his past there was a dark episode that could explain the presence of the FBI there that morning. Like all incipient hackers, after getting his first own computer at just 13 years old, he began to enter forums to show examples of his ability with code. At 14, at HackForums, another user asked him to write a part of a program to find out if a computer’s antivirus could detect malware, a way to trick the antivirus program. Hutchins charged something for that job.

The moment of crime

At 16, the contact that would harm him the most came. A certain Vinny -he never knew anything else about him- asked him by chat for a new program to access other computers (rootkit) and sell it in professional hacker forums. Hutchins accepted full of pride for confidence. He spent nine months programming. In his talks with Vinny, his mood sometimes came out. Vinny offered to send him a packet of drugs home for his 17th birthday. It was 2011 and SilkRoad, the black market dismantled by the FBI in 2014, was starting to work. Hutchins agreed and gave Vinny his address. The rootkit was a success and Hutchins started earning money seriously.

Within months, Vinny asked him for another program: this time to rob users’ bank accounts. Hutchins saw the danger and refused but Vinny threatened that he had his address. In the end they reached an agreement where Hutchins was not going to program the most criminal part of the program. But in the end he was forced to participate in the whole process. Vinny called that show Kronos.

When Hutchins was in the waiting room in Las Vegas for the flight to London after DefCon and his parties at the mansion, three gentlemen approached him. “Are you Marcus Hutchins?” They took him in handcuffs. Hutchins believed at first that it was to ask him about Wannacry. But no. It was about Kronos. Hutchins received help from part of the hacker community to get out on bail and await the trial, which was last summer.

Hutchins spent a year and a half in Los Angeles, without work, full of remorse, attentive to the clamor for his freedom that he woke up among so many people but at the same time deeply concerned about what he had done without anyone knowing: he had committed a crime and the FBI he was right. His lawyers did not allow him to tell everything in a public confession. After all, he was looking at several years in federal prison.

The trial was in Milwaukee and the judge was a man of more than 70 years who had only once taken care of a hacker and had surprising sentences in his past. He started talking about the pros and cons of jailing someone like Hutchins. But he considered that he was someone who by himself had already “turned the corner” towards good. The Internet needed people like him, he said, and set him free.

Hutchins has been able to start over. Not everyone will have the same luck. In a pre-trial tweet, he valued one of the most repeated statements about hackers: “There is a mistaken idea that to be a cybersecurity expert, you have to fiddle with the dark side. Is not true. You can learn everything you need legally. Stay on the good side. “

