During an interview with Variety, actor Anthony Mackierevel that the highly anticipated Disney + series will arrive next August,‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ be like a gigantic six-hour movie:

« We are shooting it exactly like a movie. Everyone who had already worked on television said: I have never worked on a television series like this. The way we were filming … it feels exactly as if we were shooting a movie. So , instead of a two hour movie, it will be a six or eight hour movie. «

The actor also expressed himself about what happened after the closure of the production at COVID-19: « We were in Europe, everything went crazy in Europe first. We were closed two weeks before the closing of the United States. It was incredible because I feel that we’re the first Marvel series or movie to have budget constraints. It’s Marvel, we could film forever. But no. So it was a very different experience than the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun. «

Finally, the actor reiterates that this production is no different than Mavel’s movies on the big screen: « It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so … everything is on another level. Each show, each movie, they just move on, they move on a lot. Hopefully we knock on wood, we’ll be back soon. «

Kari Skogland (’50 Dead Men ‘) signed to direct all six episodes of’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ‘. In addition and as we move forward last year, ‘John Wick’ creator Derek Kolstad joined the creative team for this Disney + series.

The miniseries is said to continue with the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, something very important if we consider what happened with Falcon in this movie. Along with Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the series will be starring Daniel Brhly, Emily VanCamp as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively.

VanCamp played agent Sharon Carter, the niece of Peggy Carter in both ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​(2014) and ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016). For his part, Brhl made his UCM debut in ‘Civil War’ as Helmut Zemo, a Soviet soldier who becomes a terrorist. In the comics, Baron Zemo is a frequent enemy of the Cap, Falcon, and Winter Soldier.