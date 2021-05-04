the Falangist model for Spanish science

In the thirties of the last century, the German archaeologist Eugen fischer He claimed to have solved the enigma of the guanches: the aborigines of the Canaries were a Aryan people. In a similar vein, the prehistorian Hermann Wirth He held that the islands were the remains of Atlantis, the homeland of the Aryans.

The Guanches, a Berber ethnic group where they exist, became a piece of the puzzle about the origin of the Nordic race that Nazism revealed to be completed

Attracted by such claims, her compatriot the anthropologist Ilse Schwidetzky He traveled to the archipelago in 1942 and distinguished two supposed native races, an upper one with white skin, blond hair and tall stature, and a lower one of Cro-Magnon origin. So lucky, the guanches, Berber ethnic group where they exist, became a piece of the puzzle about the origin of the Nordic race that Nazism was unveiled to be completed.

It was one of the research lines drawn by the Ahnenerbe (which translates as ancestral heritage), the institute created by Heinrich Himmler, the master of the Schutzstaffel, better known by the acronym SS. Under his direction, the body born to serve as the Fuhrer’s praetorian guard was transformed into a state within a state. Doctrinal reserve of the regime, it aspired to legitimize its Rascist creed with the scientific data that its researchers would provide.

A strategic goal, notes the journalist Eric Frattini in his book Hitler’s Scientists, was the reconstruction of the history of the Aryans, the presumed superior race from which the Germans came. The search for origins led Fischer and Schwidetzky to the Canaries, led the naturalist Ernst Schäfer to Tibet, and guided the search for the Holy Grail in the montserrat abbey, performances that inspired Steven Spielberg his film In Search of the Lost Ark.

At the outbreak of the Second World War, and in the style of Nazism, the experts of the SS devoted themselves to looting the objects they needed to prop up their bizarre theories from the museums of the occupied countries. More lethal was his intervention in eugenics plans that resulted in the sterilization or murder of thousands of mentally ill and victims of congenital malformations; as well as in the inhumane experiments perpetrated in the concentration camps.

All things considered, the men of the Ahnenerbe did not invent anything, they simply persisted in outdated approaches that had had predicament in the nineteenth century: the racist anthropology of social Darwinism; the philological thesis of the Aryan language from which the European languages ​​were derived; and phrenology, which linked the shape of the skull to individual and social characteristics.

More modern, though no less unfounded, was the eugenics, the artificial selection of human beings with a view to their intended improvement. What was really new about “Nazi science” was its total dependence on the State and official ideology, regardless of the control exercised by the scientific community.

The ‘ancestral heritage’ in Spain

Frattini dedicates a section to the influence of the Ahnenerbe in the Franco’s Spain. In 1941, the minister Jose Luis Arrese he wanted to create a similar entity in charge of the Falange to control local archeology. Where the shots were going informs us of the reinterpretation of Hispanic prehistory made by Julio Martínez Santa Olalla, Himmler’s friend and general commissioner of Excavations, privileging the celtic component —Supposedly Aryan— to the detriment of the Iberian.

The attempt failed, in part because the Church prevailed in the institutional field (the creation of the Higher Council for Scientific Research by the Opus Dei is an example), in part because Franco distanced himself from Falangism, too associated with the Germany that was losing the war.

At the end of the war, some members of the Ahnenerbe were sentenced to death; others received prison sentences that were soon reduced; and a good number were able to resume their academic activities. Nothing too different from what happened to the rest of the Nazi hierarchs.

Frattini manages to show the insane and ruthless dimension of the SS pseudo-scientific program, although he leaves out a less showy but undoubtedly more relevant matter: the collaboration with the Hitlerian State of numerous researchers who did not agree with Nazism, assigned to the universities and to the R&D departments of large companies.

Philip Ball documented how these, out of cowardice, nationalism or a “lethal indifference”, lent themselves to develop atomic weapons, missiles and poisonous gases. To a greater extent than ‘Nazi science’, ‘science without conscience’ facilitated the war effort of the Third Reich and its plans for extermination.

