The fake death of Sebastian Stan becomes a trend on social networks

The hashtag #RipSebastianStan has caused many rumors about the death of actor Sebastian Stan, although it is totally false.

Sebastian Stan he is in one of the best moments of his career. Since thanks to the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier has become one of the main characters of Marvel studios. But while he was enjoying his success, he has started shooting the series Pam & Tommy, where he will play Tommy lee during his stormy relationship with Pamela anderson to which he will give life Lily james. That will surely impact a lot when it is released.

What Sebastian Stan has a large fan base on social networks, lately it has been a trend for many reasons, almost always thanks to his work in movies or series, but #RipSebastianStan recently began to impact on Twitter, causing false rumors about the death of the actor.

It is unclear who started this movement and why. The closest explanation users offered for the hashtag was that they had dug up an old nasty joke from the movie. Me, tonya what Sebastian Stan had done (and apologized for) and they were trying to cancel the actor. But instead, they gave the false impression that the actor had died. Then the messages of confusion, grief, relief and other feelings that this situation caused were mixed.

So was the joke he made about Yo, Tonya.

Long time Sebastian Stan shared a photo of the skaters Tonya harding Y Nancy kerrigan, with the text “when to kneel down meant to kneel down.” Supposedly the actor wanted to make a joke with the fact that Tonya harding caused his competitor to be injured in the knee Nancy kerrigan, relating him to the American football players who bowed in protest while the national anthem sounded over the continuing tensions over police brutality and inequality in American society.

Obviously his joke went wrong and he apologized. Now, they have tried to revive that controversy and eliminate Sebastian Stan of all your projects. But they have only managed to make believe for a few moments that he had really died. Something that is not true.

So let’s hope he has many years to live and he can continue to give us incredible performances like all his movies and series of Marvel studios that can be seen in Disney Plus.