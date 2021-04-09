the faithful companion of Queen Elizabeth II

In 1946, King George VI gave his consent to the marriage of his 21-year-old daughter. On November 20, 1947, Felipe, 26, married Princess Isabel; but, to marry her, he had to give up your religion (Greek Orthodox) and his allegiance to Greece, losing the title of “prince of Greece and Denmark”, but receiving in return the new title of “Duke of Edinburgh” and the treatment of Royal Highness.

Photo: Getty Images (Photo: GettyImages; Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, 1947)

Together, Isabel and Felipe they had four children; Carlos, the heir to the throne (1948); Ana, royal princess (1950); Prince Andrew, Duke of York (1960) and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (1964). He never had a good relationship with his first-born and heir to the crown, Prince Charles, because their personalities collided and Felipe believed that he did not have the character to be king one day.

Photo: Shutterstock (Photo: Shutterstock; Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II)