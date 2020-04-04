As in many areas of daily life, the world of video games has also been affected by the situation currently caused by COVID-19, which has caused a large number of events related to future releases of the industry has been postponed or, directly, canceled until its next edition in 2021. One of these events, which generates great expectations from the general public, is he E3, the fair held in the American city of Los Angeles, which has now already announced what the dates will be when its edition will take place next year.

We already know that E3 2020 will not be held due to the current situation that the planet is going through and, although the organization announced that they were working on various options for an online event to be held in which the industry could present its latest news We have not known anything since then. However, this time it is not time to talk about this year’s edition, but about next year’s year 2021, since we now know that it will be held from July 15 to 17, 2021 (if nothing prevents it …). In addition, this next edition will bring with it several new features, as ESA has expressed, but no more information has been given, so the only thing we can do is keep waiting to see what changes are implemented in this event, which is one of the most followed by players from all over the world.

In this way, we already know when we will have that important appointment with E3 next year. And you, do you follow each and every one of the conferences of the different developers?

