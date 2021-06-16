The fainting of Zoila Ceballos kissing a toad in NBL

. Zoila Ceballos: the contestant of Nuestra Belleza Latina who kissed a toad

Since the first edition of the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina began in 2007, many contestants have remained in the memory and in the hearts of the fans of the contest.

But in the midst of the long list of spoiled queens that have passed through NBL, without a doubt one of the most remembered is the Dominican Zoila Ceballos, who spiced the program in 2008, and years later, in 2016, returned by being selected within the group of participants of Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP.

Since the beginning of the competition in 2008, Zoila, originally from the Dominican Republic, and who was chosen in the auditions in New York, was gaining a space among the viewers, who supported her until she took her to the final, where she finished close to the crown won by Melissa Marty, ranking fourth.

Zoila leaves the danger zone and overcame her challenge with the toads Kissing a toad was not her option, but Zoila overcame it by doing her challenge by presenting a news item inside a glass box with several of them.

And within the trunk of memories that Zoila Ceballos treasured with her time on the Univisión program, the most memorable moment, which to this day is still alive in the minds of the lovers of Nuestra Belleza Latina, was that challenge she had to face, giving her a kiss to a toad, which ended with a resounding faint.

As can be seen in the videos that we share here, and that were captured more than 13 years ago, Zoila had to overcome her phobia of toads, and although she tried to be very brave in a scene where she was dressed as a princess, kissing a cute toad, presumably to turn him into a prince charming, at the end of the challenge, he ended up on the floor in a faint.

Zoila Ceballos in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2016Her participation in 2008 helped her discover her talent in acting, since then the 30-year-old Dominican has knocked on many doors. For her, returning to Nuestra Belleza Latina is a platform to find opportunities in the artistic environment. He confesses that he is still the same; strong, fighter and with charisma.

At that time, although the fact generated concern among the queen’s companions, the president of the jury, Osmel Sousa, questioned the veracity of the fainting and commented that it sounded like it had been part of Zoila’s acting show.

But on the return of the beautiful Dominican to the competition, in 2016, Zoila showed that her impression after kissing the toad had not been acted out, because she really dreads toads, and once again showing her courage, she returned to accept a challenge with flavor, which he overcame to applause.

Zoila kissed a toad and received a visit from her prince! After having done her challenge, Zoila received a surprise visit from her prince charming: her boyfriend. They have been in a relationship for two years and are already engaged.

At that time, the Dominican model, who today is dedicated to her work as an interior decorator and to her life as the mother of her two young children, and the wife of her former prince charming for two years before her return to NBL in 2016, He must have put his head into an aquarium full of toads, while he was reading a text about amphibians, and despite his nervousness, he came out ahead.

Zoila, not only because of her memorable moment with the toad, but also because of her life story and her messages to her followers, has also become one of the ex-contestants who has always defended the importance of fighting for dreams, as it is proof of that if you work with care and discipline, they are achieved.