Donald Trump took a big risk betting on a massive comeback event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. The event, which would mark the restart of Donald Trump’s political campaign for reelection, was the target of wide criticism, weeks before his execution. In this first massive event in the world in times of the pandemic, there was much criticism of gathering thousands of people in an event of political proselytizing. Finally, the event was a failure, in terms of their attendance. Those responsible for the Trump campaign had said that a million people had applied to enter the arena in which the event was held; its capacity for 19,000 people.

In addition to the closed venue in which the event was held, the campaign committee already had an additional scenario ready for the expected over-demand. The stage, set up outdoors, had room for 40,000 more people. That second scenario failed to bring together practically more than a few dozen people. There, Donald Trump and Mike Pence were scheduled to deliver a short message, which was canceled due to lack of audience, perhaps one of the first signs of the main event’s failure. Donald Trump, who expected the news to be long lines of people waiting to enter the main event, stumbled upon reports of the low influx of people to the event. The news that would go around the world would be that of an event with two thirds of its capacity empty.

But what went wrong?

There are several theories, in addition to which this served as a great test of the fear that people still have of the massive events in times of the coronavirus.

The first theory is around a news item that leaked the morning of the event. Several of the members of the Trump campaign, organizers of the event in Tulsa, had tested positive for COVID-19. That news, obviously a leak, was a bomb in the mass media. Perhaps one of the most relevant factors that played an important role in the audience failure at the event.

The second theory has to do with fans of KPOP, the Korean pop music genre that has conquered the world. Apparently, various KPOP fan groups organized through TikTok videos to register for the event online, with no real interest in attending. In this way, they would have filled the coupon of attendees with false reservations. Several TikTok videos explained how to do this. It would be one of these digital pranks organized by militant groups of netizens, in this case, KPOP fans. The story was validated by some personalities from both the Republican and Democratic parties. Even if there is some truth to this, the event log algorithms should at least reduce the number of false records. In addition, there was also no massive number of attendees at the additional forum, which was outside the main venue.

Beyond the stories about KPOP or the leak of contagion from campaign staff members, the reality remains that there is a genuine fear of the population of the coronavirus. The prospect of being in a crowded arena, in one of the worst moments of the pandemic, is not very attractive. The same campaign committee added a health disclaimer in which the assistants assumed all the risks of participating in the event; one more element against attendance.

The event ended with an audience, according to the Tulsa Fire Department, of 6,200 people, basically a third of the total capacity of 19,000. Images of a semi-empty arena went around the world. Donald Trump’s triumphant return to his reelection campaign ended up being a testimony that humanity is not yet ready to return to a new normal that includes massive events, which will still have to wait for better times.

Perhaps one of the most iconic images of the failure of this attempt to return to massive events in 2020 was the image of Donald Trump returning to the White House. In the videos, he looks hunched and with a completely disjointed face, as he walks through the gardens of the White House. It is the living image of defeat, one that will surely haunt him forever. Probably, it is the response of the current world, which is not yet ready to attend massive events, regardless of the interest that the political leader in question may arouse.

