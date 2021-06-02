The facts that the jury has considered proven to declare the King of Cachopo guilty of the death of Heidi Paz

César Román, the King of Cachopo, has finally been declared guilty of killing and dismembering his girlfriend Heidi Paz in August 2018. The doubts that the defense had aired to affirm that there was no “no evidence” incriminating the accused.

The following are the reasons the jury has found guilty of the crimes of murder and desecration of corpse to Roman.

THEY WERE TOGETHER: According to the jury, it has been proven that the early morning of August 5, 2018 at 5:52 a.m. Heidi called Cesar and they were together in his house. The main evidence in this regard was the call she made at that time and her positioning with her mobile in the Plaza Elíptica area, as well as several testimonies that stated this.

What’s more, Roman had Heidi’s terminal when he was arrested in Zaragoza.

The defense tried to discredit this evidence, pointing out that the fact that Heidi was in Plaza Elíptica did not prove that the two had met the night of the events. In addition, the King of the cachopo argued that cell phone antennas are susceptible to errors and sometimes they can give a wrong position.

ROMAN KILLED HER: The verdict admits that the causes of death are not known, given the missing limbs and head, but the jury points out that this death “was not accidental.”

They consider proven that Caesar killed her that morning, dismembered her and he put it in a suitcase to transfer it to the ship he had rented.

The tests are fundamentally two: Roman’s DNA that was in the suitcase, and the fact that he had in his possession the mobile phone with which Heidi made her last call to César at dawn on August 5, 2018. There are several indications that prove this guilt:

The body found in the suitcase is that of Heidi Paz. The suitcase was transferred by Román from the López Gras apartment to the ship he had rented. The body was sprayed with caustic soda and its limbs and head cut off in order to hide the causes of death and accelerating the degradation process. The discovery of the body caused the defendant to flee “with the aim of not being located.”

In his final argument, the King of Cachopo indicated that if there was no cause of death, it could not be established that it had been intentional. “There could have killed by a blow or a stroke “, the defendant pointed out at trial.

The main argument of the defense was that Heidi Paz could have been assassinated by problems he had with drug dealers. He presented evidence, which was not accepted, such as alleged messages and photos in which Paz claimed to have knowledge of the handling of firearms and that he used cocaine.

ROMÁN DISCUARTIZED IT. The verdict considers proven that Roman dismembered the Peace Corps to later hide the limbs, which have not yet been found, in order to make it difficult to establish the real cause of death.

The juries have highlighted the statements of the experts that the type of dismemberment carried out in the Peace Corps “requires a knowledge of the use of kitchen knives “, same that the King of Cachopo had for his profession.

At trial, the defense considered this fact insufficient to convict the accused. Noted that the weapon had not been found with which the dismemberment was carried out, and that the investigation at no time identified the knife that served to dismember Heidi: it had only indicated that they “resembled” those that Roman had in their restaurants.

THE TRANSPORTATION OF THE SUITCASE: IN the trial it has been proven that Román transported the mortal remains of Heidi Paz from the López Gras apartment to Sebastián Gómez’s ship in a suitcase. This is accounted for by various tests, such as the call to the Teletaxi call center and the recording of Caesar’s voice requesting a service. Also the statement of the taxi driver, who said that the The suitcase that Roman was carrying weighed about 60 kilos.

This is one of the evidence that Román’s defense challenged at trial, pointing out that, had he transported the body, he would have chosen other ways to avoid leaving evidence, such as take a taxi on the street or hide your identity with a cap and dark glasses.

The defendant himself was ironic about this, saying in his closing statement that it was weird that not only did he not hide, but to sit in front, next to the taxi driver, “so that he recognizes me well. And I was giving him a talk, so that he remembers me “.

Furthermore, he complained that no one had searched the trunk of that taxi for evidence of biological remains that they would have shown, in his case, that that suitcase contained human remains.

FLIGHT TO ZARAGOZA: Another aspect that the jury considers to declare Roman’s guilt is his flight to Zaragoza after discovering the suitcase with Paz’s remains, when firefighters came to the ship to put out a small fire. They consider it unanimously proven that the defendant became nervous on August 13 when he saw that there were police in the warehouse where the body was and fled to Zaragoza, where he used a different identity and changed his appearance.

For jurors, the Rey del Cachopo acted like this to hide, acting under a false identity that was revealed when the owner of the bar where he worked realized that it was the same man that the police were looking for.

The verdict also takes into account Roman’s attitude when the agents came to arrest him: “I’ve been waiting for you for several days,” he told them.

The defense had argued that the defendant had acted like this after receiving death threats, whose veracity was never proven.

DOMINATION AND CONTROL: The jury considers unanimously proven the aggressive and controlling character of the accused, who even said to Heidi “if you are not for me, you are not for anyone”, in the course of a romantic relationship in which they lived together and in which she became pregnant, although she lost the baby.

For the jurors, Heidi Paz’s death was the “embodiment of a situation of domination and control by not accepting that she wanted to continue to maintain the relationship “.

As evidence in this area, the jurors took into account several testimonies from the aggressive character of the accused, like those of his ex-partners. One stated that he had launched a bottle of butane during an argument, another who had been aggressive towards her in front of her children.

Other testimonies point to a fight that Roman had at the entrance of a disco, when they didn’t want to let him or Heidi in. They also recall the fact that there is a complaint against the accused for attacking some dogs.

In this sense, Román insisted in the trial that his relationship with Heidi was normal and that there were several messages between them, which were not accepted as evidence, which proved it. “I’ve never laid my hand on a woman”, he went on to affirm in his plea.