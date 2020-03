New York is armored in its fight against coronavirus and after decreeing the massive confinement of the city, it has begun to enable areas for decongestion of hospitals. One of them will be Flushing Meadows, in whose interior spaces 350 beds will be enabled, while in the Louis Armstrong Stadium an commissary will be established that will give 25,000 meals a day to all those directly or indirectly affected by the global pandemic, as reported by the WallStreet Journal.

.