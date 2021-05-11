The facet of the game in which Gabigol is above Messi. Neymar and CR7

05/11/2021 at 2:03 PM CEST

In recent years, it is difficult to find a player who is capable of improving the records of Messi, Neymar and company in some aspect of the game. The great stars of the last decade have been monopolizing all the prominence without practically any emerging player having sneaked into the elite, with the permission of Lewandowski or Haaland, who have entered the select group without that media aurea. Perhaps that is why Brazil has not missed the opportunity to chest out with Gabigol, who can boast of being one of the best in the world in a specific facet: his penalty shootouts.

Since the Flamengo forward arrived at his current club, in December 2019, He has taken a total of 20 penalties, making 19 of them a goal. This supposes a percentage of steel of 95%, registry to which neither Messi, nor Neymar nor Cristiano Ronaldo arrive. Neymar Jr is close to Gabigol’s percentage, but without exceeding it (93%), while the rest are all below 90%. Messi and Haaland, in fact they do not reach 80%.

The Argentine star of Barça registers 19 of 24 goals, while Haaland has scored 7 of 9, representing a percentage of 77.8%.

Although sometimes penalty goals are detracted, the reality is that transforming them into moments of low pressure is also an important merit, since many are not capable of showing the same reliability from 11 meters that they have through the play.