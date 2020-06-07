African Americans, Latinos, punks, and whites joined protests against police brutality and racism this weekend in the United States.

They scream with different voices, but in unison. They say they are hopeful, fed up and sad, but they all went out again this weekend to the streets of United States to ask for the end of the police violence against the African Americans.

Each face, each banner is different; but, they all decided to mobilize when they saw the video in which the African American George Floyd He appears dying on the ground before dying while a white police officer presses his knee against his neck.

This is the story of five activists that Efe interviewed in the cities of Los Angeles, New York and Washington:

African-American Sakina wants to keep her son “alive”

Why have you decided to demonstrate on the streets of New York? “I only have one son and I’m trying to keep him alive,” says African-American Sakina Bellamy.

“I think no one should live with the fact that their loved one is murdered Cold-blooded. And that’s the truth, the facts, we’re not, you know, hallucinating. We have the videos, we have the audios, we have the evidence. Why does this keep happening? It’s not right, ”she says indignantly.

Sakina protests with her son against police brutality against African Americans. . photo

Bellamy, 33, has attended a protest with her son, who is 11 years old and is in charge of holding the huge blue umbrella that protects them from the rain.

The two carry cardboard banners where they have written slogans against the racism. There are so many words and so crowded that the sentences are almost unintelligible.

Robert and the courage to challenge the pandemic

Also in New York, Robert, a white man, decided on Friday to go out for the first time in three months to go out into a crowded public space.

“I’ve been home a lot lately, I’ve tried to help with these things, financially, give money, donate money. This is the first time that I feel comfortable going out on the COVID-19, ”he confesses to Efe at the same time that at all times he tried to maintain a safe distance.

On Friday, Robert participated in a protest in McCarren Park, in North Brooklyn, which was convened at 7:00 p.m. local time, just one hour before the curfew that Mayor Bill de Blasio has withdrawn this Sunday.

For a few minutes, Robert knelt in respect and showed a banner with the slogan: “It was enough 400 years ago,” referring to slavery.

Kaleb, a hoarse punk from screaming against the “Nazis”

In The Angels there are some of the protesters with more personality, such as Kaleb, 29-year-old white, film technician and punk to the core with a green crest and a leather jacket that carries the message on the back: “Punch Nazis, drink beer” (Punch the Nazis, drink beer).

His voice hoarse after having been screaming all day, Kaleb believes that “putting the boots on the ground” is important in generating change.

“But,” he points out, “the main thing is that people vote. We need good people to hold public office, decent people who understand what the struggles of people of color are and who don’t trust the bullshit of capitalism as if the world runs on consumerism. It makes me sick!”.

While talking to Efe near a subway station, the noise of the helicopters is constantly heard.

Josh, solidarity between African Americans and Latinos

Josh is 26 years old and tries to relieve the heat with a bottle of water. He wears a jersey of the Colombian soccer team, the country of origin of his parents, who came to Los Angeles very young.

Josh in support of African Americans during protest in Los Angeles on June 6. . photo

“I think there are a lot of injustices with police brutality and everything. And I think that in general African Americans They have supported Latino causes with everything that has happened on the border, children in cages have shown support for us. And it is time for us to help them ”, he reflects in statements to Efe.

In his words, Josh alluded to the anti-immigrant policies of the US president, Donald Trump, who even ordered the separation of migrant families at the border to discourage them from arriving irregularly in the country.

Samantha, emphasis on structural problems

Finally, for African American Samantha, the problem is the structures that have perpetuated the racism during centuries.

“We need to change the system, the policies and our way of thinking. If we do not change the structure of our Government, there will be no change, ”he argues.

The activist talks with Efe in Washington near the Lincoln Memorial, where thousands of people gathered on Saturday and where, in 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I have a dream” speech.

Currently, the African Americans They are incarcerated at a rate five times higher than whites and twice more than that of Hispanics, according to data from the Pew Study Center.

Additionally, 20.8 percent of African Americans live below the threshold of poverty in the US, compared to 8.1 percent of whites.

