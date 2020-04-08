Other companies have tried this before, but the truth is that apps for couples They have not finished curdling – different case is that of the apps to find a partner. Of course, perhaps the reason is that until now there was no good enough application that encouraged couples in the world to live their relationship in an app. Y Facebook –Who if not– has an idea to try to solve it.

Under the shelter of its experimental products division NPE Team, Facebook has launched Tuned, an app designed to create an intimate and private space between couples, where both members can share thoughts, moods, music or ideas, with a design reminiscent of a scrapbook.

The app arrives at the most opportune moment, when thousands of couples from all over the world are separated due to the social distancing measures that the population of the whole world is carrying out in the middle of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Tuned, the Facebook app for couples

Roughly, Tuned is nothing more than a messaging app with the occasional addition. As soon as you install the application that, for now, is only available on iOS – bad luck if you or your partner use an Android mobile – the possibility of connect our Spotify profile –Platform that, by the way, not long ago introduced a plan for couples called “Duo” – to share songs with the other member, and includes functions for share texts, cards, voice memos or images and videos, as well as the possibility of creating a diary in which to write notes every day.

Another of Tuned’s own tools is the creator of stickers and personalized reactions, which can later be sent to the other chat member. Also included is a dashboard that allows users share your mood with the other person. This is how Facebook defines its new application:

A private space where you and your partner can be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be just as adorable, quirky, and dumb as you are in person, even apart. Express your love creatively, share your mood, exchange music and create a digital album of your special moments.

It is necessary to mention that the application can be downloaded totally free in the App Store on iPhone and iPad devices –For the moment, NPE Team has not shared data regarding the availability of a possible version for Android–, and a Facebook account is not required to log in and use its features. However, according to the terms of use of the app, user data can be shared with third parties to show personalized ads. In addition, it has not been indicated whether the content and data shared through the app – such as images or chats – have point-to-point encryption as it does on other company platforms such as WhatsApp.

