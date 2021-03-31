The face to face of Siro López and Lluís Mascaró before the final of the Copa del Rey

03/31/2021 at 10:24 AM CEST

Siro López and Lluís Mascaró meet again. This time, analyzing a game that should have been played a few months ago and that was finally postponed until this Saturday, April 3. Yes, it’s about the Athletic-Real Sociedad of the Cup final. A Basque duel in which sparks will fly. And it is that a Cup title is not always won and, even less, against your great rival.

How both teams arrive, who is the favorite, how the fact of playing without an audience can influence … Siro and Lluís take all of that into account to analyze how the last great title of the 2019-2020 season can be decided … and that will serve as a prelude to another Cup final, that of 2021, in just 15 days.

One more time, Siro and Lluís analyze the final of the Copa del Rey in his duel loaded with direct messages against the rival.