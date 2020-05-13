In the face of the recent COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, much has been speculated about the future of British royalty. There were versions that ventured to say that Queen Elizabeth II plans to completely abandon her royal duties and cede the post to her son, Prince Charles, while she takes refuge in Windsor Castle, however, it is false.

Since it was announced that Queen Elizabeth had been isolated at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, speculation has started to surface as all of this summer’s high-profile events have been canceled at Buckingham Palace and the the monarch appears to be empty.

A source close to Buckingham Palace confessed to the correspondent of the “Sunday Times”, Roya Nikkhah, that the queen will continue in confinement and there is no date of her departure, since the sovereign will follow to the letter the recommendations that the experts have given of health and government.

“The queen will not do anything that goes against the advice of people in her category [de edad] and will take all appropriate advice. There are discussions about what we could and could not do in October, “said the source.

“We have not canceled a large number of engagements, but at the moment there is nothing in Her Majesty’s journal.”

However, Queen Elizabeth II will continue to work from the safety of her new home and, as proof of this, there is the message she sent on the occasion of the Second World War, in addition to the fact that today she gathered her entire family to congratulate the workers of health on World Nurses Day.

Therefore, it is a fact that the queen will continue to work very hard, but behind the scenes, carrying out activities such as signing government documents and her weekly hearing with the Prime Minister, by phone.

With this, those who are in front of the public works of the royal family of the United Kingdom are the Charles of Wales, Camila Parker, Catherine of Cambridge, Prince William and the Earls of Wessex. Thus, while Dukes of Cornwall are dedicated to dealing with the leaders of other countries and representing the queen before the Commonwealth union, Kate and William would be the face of the monarchy in the digital age.

The efforts of the Dukes of Cambridge to make their people feel that they are not alone and that their queen is more aware than ever have been notable. They are represent the young face of the British crown. From their videos, cute family portraits, and even their Zoom video conferences recently, they have begun to further increase suspicion that they are preparing to take the next step in their rise.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.