The facade of the Cathedral of Santiago says goodbye to scaffolding and cranes after eight years of restoration

The main façade of the majestic Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela looks, after eight years, free of scaffolding and cranes. This iconic pilgrimage site underwent a painstaking restoration nearly a decade ago, what caused that its main facade looked during all that time with scaffolding and blue canvases.

Although the works have not finished in the facade of the Cathedral Museum, the main part of the building already shows its best facet, taking advantage of this Jacobean Holy Year in which pilgrims will be able to enjoy this pilgrimage temple as they have not been able to do since 2013.

Pedestrians and neighbors agree that the result is “impressive.” “I met her with some blue scaffolding that the façade was not recognized,” explains a young woman in front of the cathedral. “I was looking forward to seeing her like this,” says another after eight long years of waiting.

However, the beauty of the Cathedral of Santiago is not only due to this restoration, but is, in the words of a neighbor, “impressive that it has been so many years since it was built and how beautiful it is”, Explain. The tallest structures had already been removed, but the ones that covered the access steps and railings still remained.