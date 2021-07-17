The F50 Victoria defends the leadership of the SailGP circuit at Plymouth

07/16/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The third event of the SailGP season, the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, will be held this week, July 17-18, in Plymouth waters, where the Spanish team F50 Victoria, skippered by Phil Robertson, of & filig; ende the leadership of the competition after having disputed the first two tests in Hamilton (Bermuda) and Taranto (Italy).

An exciting week is anticipated in Plymouth with all tickets sold and more than a thousand private boats registered with the ‘Bring your own boat’ program that will follow the competition from the water. And all this will be done by precisely following the different anti-covid security measures that the British authorities have set. During the day yesterday, Zara Phillips, granddaughter of the Queen of England and renowned horsewoman, visited the SailGP base and joined the French team in the water during the training session.

The F50 Victoria is showing its potential on the SailGP circuit, currently holding first place, one point ahead of Great Britain and two points ahead of Japan.

The F50’s progression has been meteoric since it debuted in February 2020 in Sydney. In the 2021 season of SailGP he has been fighting for the front positions always, after finishing fourth in Bermuda, falling on the doorstep of qualifying for the big three. In Taranto he managed to be among the best three for the first time and won the podium with Japan and the United States, finishing & filiginally second and fighting until the last stage with those of Nathan Outteridge.

Along these lines, Phil Robertson, skipper for the Spanish team, said, at today’s press conference to present the Plymouth Grand Prix, that “this season, competing with a team with little experience, we are obtaining good results, the facts speak for yes alone & rdquor ;. The cane has praised his teammates: “they are an intelligent group and the essence of this team is that we are young and without egos, a fact that can pose a danger to our rivals & rdquor ;.

At the Plymouth Grand Prix, the British team that plays at home, starts a priori as a great favorite. Not in vain it occupies the second place in the general to a point in Spain and is the one who knows these waters best. As it did not happen in Taranto, it will not count for the

occasion with its titular patron, Sir Ben ainslie, absent due to his recent paternity, with which another Olympic champion, Paul Goodison, will repeat at the wheel of the local boat.

For this event, the Spanish team has been forced to make several changes to its crew due to the proximity of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in which five team members will participate: Jordi Xammar, Florian Trittel, Diego Botin, Joan Cardona and Tara Pachecor. That is why the double Olympic medalist Xabi Fernández, coach of the team, will get on the catamaran to take Trittel’s position as wing trimmer. Fernández is a specialist in this position, and he demonstrated this in two challenges of the America’s Cup, first in the Italian Luna Rossa and later in the British BAR. Also the American Taylor Can & filig; eld will fill the other vacancy, specifically the one left by Diego Botin as flight controller. On this occasion, the coach will be the French Tanguy Cariou, Olympic and with several America Cups on his back.

In yesterday’s training session, the Spanish team achieved a second and a first place. Xabi Fernández explains that “we have been working this last week in London with the simulator and already in the water in the days before the regatta. Both Taylor and I hadn’t sailed on this ship for a long time. On the changes to which they have been forced, Fernandez explains that “when there are changes it is not easy, and less when the team was doing so well, but we will have to adapt to this situation and do our best to try to stay on top & rdquor ;.

Regarding the general expectations in Plymouth regarding the F50, it seems that “we will have conditions with little wind, which could happen to us the same as in Taranto, that there are tests in which we have to sail three. Let’s hope that is not the case and all five of us can be on board in all regattas & rdquor ;, says the one who will be ‘wing trimmer’ for this Grand Prix.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts says he is “very surprised, but at the same time excited by the great level that the young Spanish team is showing at this start to the season. Last year in Sydney they were the revelation, and after these first two tests, they have shown their potential & rdquor ;.