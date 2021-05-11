The F3 faces a double test run in Jerez

05/11/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

After the first three races of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​the FIA ​​F3 championship faces two days of official practice in Jerez tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday. These training sessions were originally scheduled for the 25th and 26th of February, but the airspace restrictions in Spain imposed for travelers from the United Kingdom, prevented some of the English teams and pilots from being able to travel to Jerez. that the organizers decided to postpone the test for the month of May.

In the three races that this category contested during the weekend of the Spanish GP, there were three different winners. In the first of them, the Russian prevailed Alexander Smolyar (Art Grand Prix), while the British Olli Caldwell (Prema Racing) managed to win in the second. For his part, the Norwegian Dennis Hauger (Prema Racing), was awarded the victory in the third and incidentally, the championship lead with 34 points, two more than Caldwell who is second overall.Ten teams (Prema Racing, Trident, Art Grand Prix, Hitech Grand Prix, HWA Racelab, MP Motorsport, Campos Racing, Carlin Buzz Racing, Jenzer Motorsport, Charouz Racing) and 31 drivers are scheduled to take part during the two test days in Jerez The morning session will have a schedule from 9 to 12 on both days, while the afternoon session will start tomorrow, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. to conclude at 5:00 p.m., and on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Spain is represented in this category through the team Campos Racing, although without home pilots.

The list of registered in the test, in this link