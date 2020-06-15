The Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE), promoter of the Mexico City Grand Prix, has confirmed that the date of the Formula 1 race that will take place at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, remains as it is established by calendar, from October to November 1.

The highest priority of the organizers of the GP of Mexico is to ensure the well-being and health of all, so the strictest sanitation and sanitation measures are already being taken, which will guarantee the safest experience for all attendees at the Autodrome. For this, in conjunction with Formula 1, FIA and the Government of Mexico City, they will be closely monitoring the world situation.

In the event that due to force majeure the event in Mexico City must be held without an audience or is canceled, it will be communicated through official channels. Should this situation arise, Ticketmaster Mexico’s cancellation policies will be applied to all tickets purchased through the official sales channels of the race, that is, 100% of the value of the tickets will be refunded, as well as the charge for service.