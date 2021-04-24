The F1 Japanese GP renews for three more years

Following the agreement signed between Formula 1 and the Japanese promoter Mobilityland, the Suzuka circuit will continue to host Formula 1 until the 2024 season included

April 24, 2021 (05:00 CET)

The Suzuka circuit has renewed F1 for three more years

The Suzuka Circuit, located 50 km from the city of Nagoya, Japan’s third largest city, will continue to host a Formula Grand Prix for three more years.

The first time an F1 GP was held at the Suzuka circuit was in 1987, and 11 world titles have been decided on this track.