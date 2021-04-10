The F1 GP of Monaco and Great Britain, with public

For now, and if the COVID-19 situation does not worsen, it is expected that both the Monaco GP (23-5) and the Great Britain (18-7) will have an audience in their stands

April 9, 2021 (17:50 CET)

Let’s hope that this year the stands of Monaco will have an audience again, as in 2019

With the slogan: “Back in town” Monaco wants the public to be present again during the F1 Grand Prix weekend, May 21-23. The organizers plan that the capacity will be approximately 50%. Before F1, Monaco will host the Historic Grand Prix, April 23-25.

They are already working on the streets of the Principality to place the stands that will initially be able to accommodate up to 50% of the total capacity of the public, after they could not attend in 2020.

Also in Silverstone they trust to have an audience during the F1 GP weekend, July 16-18, and also for MotoGP (29-8). MotoGP had to be canceled last year, while two F1 races were held behind closed doors.

In Great Britain they continue with restrictions, but the British government has been requested that more than 25% of the total capacity of people in each of them can attend sporting events, since all these sports are suffering a deep crisis.

For now, some 10,000 people could come to enjoy F1 next July. Although if they do, it would be with restrictions, and a COVID-19 test and a vaccination passport could be required.

This is how Hamilton was able to celebrate victory at Silverstone 2019, with the warmth of his audience