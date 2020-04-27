There will be no French Grand Prix this season. The FOM, which manages economic interests of Formula 1, agreed with the event organizers to formalize its cancellation. The two parties agreed that it was impossible to continue the race, scheduled for June 28, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is raging in France.

The question of a postponement obviously arose, but it encountered too many constraints. The Paul Ricard circuit, located in the Var, is extremely popular. Difficult to find a date when the track would have been available in the layout of the new F1 calendar.

“Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Grand Prix of France takes note of the decisions announced by the State making it impossible to maintain our event, confirmed Eric Boullier, director general of Grand Prix de France. The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France – Le Castellet are already turning to the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unique event in the heart of the South Region. “

The GP of France was not a priority

Especially since this French stage at Le Castellet was not considered a priority, because France is not one of the main payers with regard to entry fees on the calendar, unlike Abu Dhabi, Vietnam, China or again Bahrain. For the end of the season, the FOM has chosen to favor the races that bring in the most money in order to minimize its losses.

The Grand Prix of France could also have taken place behind closed doors, a solution that suited the FOM. The greater the number of races contested, the greater the chances of obtaining TV rights in their entirety. It takes at least fifteen races out of twenty-two to win the jackpot. But the GP of France, partially funded by public money and eager to create a popular event, has never considered the camera as a fallback.