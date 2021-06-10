The Eyes of Tammy Faye releases first trailer and Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable – Tomatazos

Two years ago, well-known actors Jessica Chastain (Ava – 7%, It: Chapter Two – 80%) and Andrew Garfield (The Silver Lake Mystery – 56%, A Reason To Live – 67%) were cast as the couple. televangelist Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker in the upcoming tape titled The Eyes of Tammy Faye And today the first trailer was finally revealed that has surprised by the excellent characterization of Chastain as the well-known American Christian singer, author, talk show host and television personality (via Yahoo!).

Directed by Michael Showalter (Two Turtles – 53%, The Big Sick: An Inseparable Love – 98%) and based on the 2000 Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato documentary of the same name, The Eyes of Tammy Faye It has a premiere date scheduled for September 17, just in time to enter the awards season of early 2022.

This first look, which can be seen below, shows a fun and comprehensive representation of Tammy faye and her swindler husband, Jim Bakker, who became the faces of the prosperity gospel with their television show The PTL Club.

From what can be seen in the little over two minute long trailer, Chastain plays Faye throughout the decades as a nuanced woman behind all that makeup, while Garfield brings an increasingly Jim to life. corrupt with his famous phrase “God does not want us to be poor.”

Although an official synopsis has not been revealed, everything indicates that the film will follow the rise and fall of the empire of the Faye-Bakker marriage and present crucial moments in the lore of Tammy faye, like his famous interview with the AIDS activist Steve Pieters, in 1985.

Despite how compelling this story is on its own, what has really caught the attention of viewers and social media users about this trailer is the radical makeover of Jessica chastain, who with the help of makeup and hairdressing managed to adapt to the style, essence and appearance of her character.

In addition to being the protagonist, Chastain is also the producer of this new film, which takes place over a span of approximately 20 years, during which the Bakkers go from being a couple in a small town to titans of the televangelist industry.

