No one has been presented yet but it already seems more than evident that 2020 will be the year the mobile industry makes the leap to 5 nanometer processors. Several brands are already preparing their future launches with examples such as the Apple A14 or the Kirin 1000 by Huawei, although the latter are currently having problems finding a manufacturer to capture their designs after the cancellation of orders by TSMC. Samsung is another one of them.

The Koreans are already preparing the processor of the future Samsung Galaxy S30 series but before there is another stop on the way, that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Initially it was thought that there would be no new processors for them and they would use the same ones that have already been used. aboard the Galaxy S20, but the latest information from Korea tells us about an intermediate Exynos 992, one with ARM’s latest advancements in core and graphics, and in theory with an even more secure Secure Element chip.

Some facts about the Exynos 992

ARM presented a few days ago its new technology for cores and graphics. On the one hand we had the Cortex A78 cores, with 20% added performance over the previous generation, and on the other hand we are witnessing the arrival of the Mali G78, with up to 24 cores depending on the manufacturer’s choice. It seems that both technologies would arrive on board this Exynos 992 that would be placed between the Exynos 990 and the processor that is chosen for the Galaxy S30 of next 2021.

The new processor would thus take advantage of the latest ARM technology to increase the power of its cores and at the same time reduce energy consumption, offering more balanced Galaxy Note 20. The ARM Mali G78 chart It would also replace the G77 of the Exynos 990, which, remember, came with 11 processing cores. We will see what configuration Samsung mounts in this future Exynos 992 that would arrive in the month of August.

Cortex A78 cores, Mali G78 graphics and Secure Element CC EAL 6+ chip

Korean information also explicitly cites the 5 nanometer construction process for the new processor, so we would surely have a higher density of transistors, which would also translate into a significant increase in power. Still, Samsung may apply these improvements sparingly so as not to overshadow what would be its flagship processor by 2021, a possible Exynos 1000 for the Samsung Galaxy S30.

Be that as it may, it seems that we can expect a new processor for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 that, if the brand’s plans do not change, they should arrive in the month of august and maybe go on sale in the same month. A couple of months in the future we will have a new processor and new models, and it only remains to wait for the leaks to intensify to know everything about them before their launch.

