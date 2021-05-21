The extreme left-wing ultras of Rayo charge against Advíncula for encouraging people to vote “against communism”

New controversy in the Vallecano Ray, and they go… A good part of the fans of the club in the south of Madrid, mostly from the extreme left, have publicly pointed out and charged against a player from their own team simply for having political ideals different from their own. It’s about the Peruvian Luis Advíncula, who before the elections in his country asked his compatriots the “No to communism”, something that did not sit well with the Bukaneros et al.

«I love my country and every time I am called there I am ready to defend it. We fight it, we sweat it and we get on all together. United always, divided, never. This June 6 you are called to vote for Peru. For a country in democracy, in freedom, united and in peace, “says Advíncula in a video in which Paolo Hurtado later says” no to communism “clearly and emphatically.

Given this, the ADRV Platform has not been slow to pronounce itself to attack its own player for his ideals: «It is a shame that you wear the red strip, Whichever. We count the days for you to stop messing it up. Everyone has the right to have an opinion, that is not in dispute. But Rayismo does question the honesty of the acts and respect for Vallekas and his idiosyncrasy. The Strip does not stain! ».

A club adrift, away from the social reality of its neighborhood and its people. @ luisadvincula17 never understood the meaning and history of the shirt he defends. pic.twitter.com/C7Keo81pwS – Platform ADRV (@plataformaADRV) May 20, 2021

According to this far-left group of Rayo Vallecano peñas, Advíncula has taken advantage of his popularity as a footballer “to demonstrate politically, either out of conviction, either out of economic interests, or out of cowardice, aligning himself with the followers and heirs of a corrupt political regime and criminal, against his own people ”, something they say is“ despicable ”.

And they go even further, pointing out the Peruvian: «When a new player arrives at Vallekas, one of the things that the fans transmit to him is that he be responsible with his actions and opinions while wearing our shirt. You take your steps, we take ours ». A message that even sounds like a threat simply for asking to vote against communism.