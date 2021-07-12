The extravagant design of the Google Pixel 6 Pro is visible in detail

The Google Pixel 6 has appeared in a multitude of leaks, but until now it had not been seen in a real image. Although its design is not very different from what has been seen in the last renders, the image shows her flamboyant rear in better detail and other updates on the appearance of the next Google flagship.

The image, which has appeared on Weibo and has been shared by the GizChina portal, shows what looks like a model ready to be marketed. To play by the number of lenses and the size of the screen, it could be the Pixel 6 Pro, which will feature a 6.71-inch diagonal. The front has hardly any frames. There is a slight curvature on both sides and a tiny front camera located in the upper area.

The back is the most striking. It will be glass, and it will combine a glossy tone with a matte finish of a different color in the upper area. In the middle, the camera module, which will protrude slightly from the edge. The sensors are quite large and look a bit odd compared to the latest leaked renders.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The latest leaks confirmed the main characteristics of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The standard version will feature a dual main camera, with 50 megapixels on the primary sensor and 12 megapixels on the ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will include a triple camera setup, inheriting the sensors from the Pixel 6 and adding a 48 megapixel telephoto lens. They will arrive with Google’s own processor, RAM of up to 12 GB and base storage of 128 GB in both cases.

The Pixel 6 will include a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.71-inch OLED screen. It is likely that they have Full HD + and QHD + resolution respectively, and in both cases with a frequency of 120 Hz. However, there are no details to confirm both features.

The launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could occur in October, although there is no confirmed date. The company also prepares the announcement of the Google Pixel 5a, which will be positioned in the mid-range.

