Tremendous odyssey the one that the player has experienced Kerron Johnson, militant in the ranks of the Cluj, the Romanian benchmark team. Lions star brother Kerryon Johnson has returned to the United States after months stranded in Romania as he was not allowed to catch a flight with his dog. His wife, Gina, was pregnant and was able to be repatriated before the borders were closed, and because she was already due, Kerron returned to the United States leaving her dog with a foster family, as ESPN tells.