The extraordinary of SMEs from the hand of WisdomTree

Small and medium-sized companies employ more than two-thirds of the workforce in Europe and according to data from the US Trade Representative Office. nearly two-thirds of new jobs in recent decades. Those that are publicly traded have done so to have access to capital, but as have large-cap companies. However, these stocks tend to be less liquid in part due to a lack of analysis. Greater visibility arouses the interest of potential investors and improves your presence in the capital markets.

According to data from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) carried out in 21 countries, they represent more than 40% of the value added to GDP, so a vibrant and growing economy requires employing SMEs but also that they have access to financing that allows them to grow, via capital markets or bank financing.

On US SMEs create nearly 1.5 million jobs annually and they suppose the 64% of new jobs Although a large number of them have between 1 to 19 employees, they are also the main driver of economic growth and they are strong users of digital or social media business strategies. However, 31% of them are also non-operational due to Covid. Among the main industries where SMEs stand out are technical and professional services, construction, real estate, and rental and retail.

According to available data, in 2017 there were a total of 6,807 companies They had a total market capitalization of more than $ 1.3 trillion and were listed on 33 SME markets on 29 WFE member exchanges. 61% of them were listed in Asia Pacific markets (APAC), 29% in America and 10% in EMEA and with a distribution by market capitalization as shown below:

According to the same study, it stands out that during a period from 2016 to 2017, the 16% of those companies moved from the SME market to the main market, standing out mainly in the US, a region that covered 57% of those companies that “graduated”, followed by Asia and EMEA.

In a survey conducted by McKinsey, it is observed that It is Spanish SMEs that have suffered the most from the cut in their income due to the pandemic. And this is not surprising since the confinement, closure of bars and restaurants and other measures taken by the different authorities, have led many of them to close the curtain, with what this implies for employment. Only the services sector (data as of March 2021) generates a total of 11.7 million jobs, 74.7% of all SMEs. It is followed by the industrial sector (2.1 million), construction (1.1 million) and agriculture (961 thousand), according to the SME portal of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. That is why the importance of the support programs that can be provided to these companies and that can overcome the pandemic.

However, as discussed above, to bet on the small caps is to bet on the big ones of tomorrowFor this, there are strategies with a solid historical record of profitability and that arouse enthusiasm among investors with long-term time horizons. In addition, with the rise of emerging markets, supported by an economic recovery and above all, the Asian giant China, an important demand for raw materials and cereals produced by other emerging markets, it is time to think about these emerging small caps that are also characterized for being strong exporters.

And to invest in them there is a low-cost alternative with a consistent performance, the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF, whose investment philosophy is based on a broad base of shares that allows to improve diversification and reduce the risk that is generated by investing only in a small number of shares that are highly representative of the indices.

This ETF achieves a profitability as of March 2021 of 10.74% and 40.8% at one year, with enough consistency throughout its history that goes up to something beyond five years.

As its name indicates, it is aimed at value and small capitalization companies, where emerging and developed Asia represent just over 85% of the portfolio, while Latin America 7%, Africa and the Middle East 5% and lastly Emerging Europe with just over 2%. In terms of sectors, those with the highest weighting are information technology, financial, industrial and materials, with weights greater than 13%.