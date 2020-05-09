It took hundreds of exposures to build this crisp mosaic of infrared Jupiter images. GEMINI OBSERVATORY / M.H.WONG ET AL

The image was obtained with the Gemini North Telescope, located in Hawaii, and is one of the sharpest sightings on the planet that has been obtained from Earth.

To achieve such resolution, the scientists used a technique called lucky imaging, or “lucky images,” which eliminates the blurring effect of looking through Earth’s turbulent atmosphere.

This method involves generating multiple lens exposures and only keeping the segments of an image where that turbulence is minimal.

Gemini Observatory / M.H. Wong et al The regions of heat below the gas clouds were defined in great detail in the image.

When all the “lucky pictures” come together in a mosaic, one is obtained with such clarity that it goes beyond simple exposure.

The study that produced this infrared image was led by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley.

It was part of a joint observation program supported by the telescope Hubble and the Juno space probe, which is currently orbiting Jupiter.

Infrared has a wavelength longer than Hubble’s visible light.

It is used to see beyond the haze and thin clouds at the top of Jupiter’s atmosphere, giving scientists an opportunity to further explore how the giant planet works internally.

NASA / ESA / A.Simon This is a photo of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Researchers seek to better understandhow they are generated and maintained the gas giant’s climate systems, and in particular the great storms that can be unleashed for decades and even centuries.

Some facts about Jupiter:

Jupiter is 11 times larger in diameter than Earth and is 300 times larger.

It takes 12 Earth years to go around the Sun, and a “day” on that planet lasts 10 hours.

Its composition is similar to that of a star, with hydrogen and helium as its main elements.

When hydrogen is under pressure, it transforms to a metal-like state

That “metallic hydrogen” could be the source of the planet’s magnetic field.

Most of the visible clouds contain ammonia and hydrogen sulfide.

Jupiter’s low-latitude bands harbor strong east-west winds.

The Great Red Spot is a giant storm vortex larger than Earth.