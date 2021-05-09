The Extraordinary Draw for Europe Day of the National Lottery distributes thousands of euros in eight provinces

The Extraordinary Draw for Europe Day of the National Lottery held this Sunday has brought luck to a total of eight provinces, where they have played the main prizes of this draw.

Specifically, the first prize (endowed with 1.5 million euros to the number) has been sold in six provinces, specifically, in the towns of Gijon (Asturias), Linares (Jaén), Valdetorres de Jarama (Madrid), Murcia, Valladolid, Belchite (Zaragoza) and through the official Internet channel of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The second prize, from 300,000 euros to the number, has been distributed between two provinces. Specifically, the tenth winners have been sold in lottery administrations of San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante) and The Cotillas Towers (Murcia).

For his part, Third award (from 150,000 euros to the number) has fallen entirely in the town of Vimianzo (A Coruña).

In addition to the three main prizes, the extraordinary draw has distributed other minor awards, distributed as follows:

12 Awards of 75,000 euros per series.40 awards of 3,750 euros per series.1,100 awards of 750 euros per series.5,000 awards of 300 euros per series.