The extraordinary benefits (and problems) that satellite broadband will bring

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sent about 60 satellites of the Starlink broadband system from the Cape Canaveral space station in Florida on April 28, 2021. (AP Photo / John Raoux)

The promise of satellite broadband is that people in all corners of the globe have access to education, health and entertainment thanks to a powerful high-speed internet connection.

It is an ambitious and controversial project that heads one of the most innovative men of the last decades: Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla. And it is not an easy task because they have had to inject billions of dollars to develop the technology that will allow to bring connectivity to the masses no matter where they live.

Starlink is the name of the company, owned by Musk, responsible for literally building a constellation. But not a stellar one. But another made up of thousands of satellites that will make up the interconnected internet system that will make it possible for a person in the Sahara to receive and transmit videos and any type of information from a mobile phone or a computer.

But not only remote places in Africa or Asia have connection problems. It also occurs in regions far from urban centers in the United States such as western Pennsylvania. That inequality in access has become more apparent since the COVID-19 pandemic began and millions of people have been forced to study and work from home. Those who do not have these resources are excluded from learning and earning a living.

The Space News portal reported in April that 1,400 satellites that Starlink has placed in orbit form a network so powerful that it could almost offer basic internet services globally. Launches began in the state of Florida in 2019 thanks to a SpaceX alliance with NASA.

“We have global reach but we don’t yet have full connectivity globally,” said SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, Gwynne shotwell. Full coverage could be achieved in 4 or 5 satellite launches.

The Federal Communications Commission authorized SpaceX to operate 1,584 satellites about 547 kilometers above Earth, In addition to deploying another 2,825 satellites at a higher altitude, although the company requested permission to place these devices at a lower altitude, a request that has not yet received a response.

The first teams are subsidized

To test whether the system is effective with a considerable number of users, SpaceX is absorbing two-thirds of the cost of the equipment because it would be prohibitive otherwise.

The price to the public of the equipment varies between 550 and 800 dollars, depending on taxes, shipping costs, and additional equipment needed for your installation. Consumers selected to test the service consider fair the fee of $ 99 per month and some believe it is a bargain compared to other satellite services and terrestrial options in remote areas

The “Starlink Kit” that is sent to users has four important parts: the user’s terminal, which is known as the antenna, a tripod, a Wi-Fi router, and a power supply source. There are also options to do rooftop installations at an additional cost, CNBC reported.

Those who have had the opportunity to test the system are impressed with the quality of an antenna that is capable of withstanding a hail shower without damage. But some have been disappointed with the router and have preferred to use the one they had from other companies.

Opinions on the installation process are very mixed. Those who are used to doing roof work find it very easy, but those who have never installed anything on a roof spend hours mounting the disc and securing cables outside the house.

The key point is that there can be no obstacles between the antenna and the sky. The Starlink mobile application includes an augmented reality mode that allows users to identify obstructions to find the right place to install the antenna.

A consumer said that the trees around his house are very tall and mistakenly thought that he would not need the detection app.

Astronomers are not happy

There is no doubt that the idea of ​​integrating people living in remote areas into technology has great merit. Because it would not only boost economic activity in unpopulated areas and access to education, but it would also help scientists to do field work in hard-to-reach areas.

But everything in life has a price. The proximity of the satellites and their reflectivity make them visible to a person looking at a clear night sky. But when such a close satellite enters the scope of a telescope it could ruin the image. And what is certain is that astronomers will have to do additional calculations to correct for the interference.

And the problem is not only its brightness but its quantity. Cosmos scholars assure that the magnitude of satellites circling the planet will be such that it will be inevitable that information from space observations will be lost.

Starlink acknowledged the problem on its website and said it has taken an experimental approach to reducing the brightness of the Starlink satellites. He admitted that orbital brightness is an extremely difficult problem to tackle and that they are working hard on tests on the ground and in orbit to solve it.

“SpaceX is committed to making future satellite designs as dark as possible. The next generation of satellites, created to take advantage of Starship’s unique launch capabilities, will be specifically designed to minimize glare while increasing the amount of glare. of consumers to whom it can offer high-speed internet access, “the firm promised.

