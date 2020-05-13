Before the cancellation of the imminent presentation of his new album Blanchard Strings at the Berlin Philharmonic, a dream for the Basque musician who was to come true on May 16 and who has been postponed to March 2021, Gorka Hermosa has chosen not to be intimidated by the Covid-19 crisis. With the motto “that the music does not stop and that the virus does not stop our illusions”, the accordion player has decided to go ahead and has just published his CD on digital platforms, where it can now be heard for free:

Explains that extraordinary musician who is Gorka Hermosa that this his new album It receives the name of the string orchestra that forms with first-rate musicians from Cantabria (Cristina Cubas, Laura Villar, Rubén Menéndez, Miguel Díez and Javier Mayor) and collects his accordion and string compositions praised by the public and critics, being recognized with the CIA IMC-UNESCO prize for composition.

Proof of the high level of these compositions, whose style maintains a careful equidistance between the popular music of the Iberian Peninsula, jazz and classical music, is that in just three years they have already been performed by 20 orchestras from 15 countries on 3 continents: USA, Brazil, Korea, Turkey, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, France and Spain.

An international vocation that is consistent with his solid career as an ambassador of the art of the accordion around the world, which has taken him to such high levels such as being the first accordionist to play with a symphony orchestra in Spain (O.S de RTVE) and to work with greats such as Paquito D’Rivera, Jorge Pardo, Ara Malikian, Luis Auserón or India Martínez. In the words of Pablo Zinger, ex-pianist of Astor Piazzolla: “The music of Gorka Hermosa captivated me instantly for its originality, its atmosphere and virtuosity; a talent to follow closely.”

Accordion World Ambassador

If there is a common denominator in the multifaceted career of Gorka Hermosa (interpreter, composer, researcher, pedagogue …) it is his commitment to the dignity of the accordion, a task in which he has lavished himself as a musician, as the author of four books ( The accordion in the 19th century, among them) and as a specialist who gives international conferences on the history of the accordion. He studied with Javier Ramos, Thierry Paillet and Friedrich Lips, finished accordion higher studies at the Vitoria Conservatory with an Honor Prize and obtained 1st prize in several national and international competitions, which led him to be the first accordionist to act as a soloist for a symphony orchestra in Spain (O.S de RTVE, later acting as a soloist for different orchestras).

As a classical composer, his works are usually performed by accordionists from the five continents in concerts, competitions or in graduation exams of some of the most important conservatories in the world (Moscow, Beijing, London, Paris, Rome …). He has composed music for short films and various TVE2 documentaries.

His musical concern leads him to learn from various styles of music (classical, contemporary, tango, jazz, folk, flamenco, fado …) offering concerts in China, Iran, America and Europe, alone, on camera or with musicians how Paquito D`Rivera (Grammy Award), Jorge Pardo (Best European Jazz Musician 2013), Ara Malikian, Luis Auserón (Radio Futura), La Mari (Chambao), Malevaje, Carmen París, India Martínez, Javier Peixoto (Madredeus), Pablo Zinger, Iñaki Salvador, Germán Díaz, Baldo Martínez, José Luis Montón, Jesús Prieto “Pitti”, Carlos Soto (Celtas Cortos), Joao Afonso, Borja Barrueta, Javier Ruibal, Diego Vasallo (Duncan Dhu) …

Among his record production, consisting of thirty works and the publication of seven of his own CDS, stand out ilunaBar (nº1 of the Top Gaztea of ​​Radio Euskadi in 2002), Tangosophy (based on Astor Piazzolla’s musical philosophy), Malandro Club, jazz fusion, tango folk with trumpeter Alberto Vaquero and double bass player Javier Mayor (with luxurious collaborations such as Jorge Pardo, Iñaki Salvador or Borja Barrueta) or ELE, Lauaxeta – Lorca, soundtrack of the homonymous play.

His important pedagogical work includes his work cAs an accordion teacher at the ‘Jesús de Monasterio’ Conservatory in Santander, in addition to numerous master classes taught at conservatories such as the one in Beijing, Moscow, Prague, Warsaw, Barcelona, ​​or Freiburg, and as a member of the examining board at the Lausanna (Switzerland) and Mons (Belgium) conservatories.

