The extensions, great protagonists of the Eurocopa

07/07/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Months and months of a hellish calendar. Tight, with practically no rest due to the late end of the 19/20 season caused by the covid. Injuries, setbacks, complaints from everyone. And after the end of the year with the stacks of the players in reserve, the Eurocup was playing.

Group stage of minimum three games, round of 16 that came into play in the 2016 edition and to top it off, the system to obtain the ticket continues to go through 30 minutes of overtime. The images of fused players has been a constant but it is that to round the equation, Euro 2021 will go down in history as the Euro of extra time. To be exact, seven of the fourteen heats that have been played so far have ended in a draw and therefore with the need to go through extra time or penalties to go to the round.

Historical record

Four extra time in the round of 16 and one more in the quarters amounted to five. The same as in 1996 or 2016 that had the record until now. But there were still the ‘semis’ and the final. The Italy-Spain turned the present tournament on the old continent as the one with the most draws in the 90 minutes. England and Denmark did not miss the appointment either with their 1-1 in regulation time they added another extension to the list. It will be a difficult record to beat.

In total, 7 of the 14 crosses have gone through the ‘extra time’. In 1976, 1984, 1996 and in 2000, the two semi-finalists also needed extra time to pass. Teams like Spain have gone through it three times, an absolute record and Italy also needed it twice.

The debate remains open and more with the decision of the Copa América to send the two teams to the penalty shoot-out in the event of a draw. Precisely to avoid more load on the players’ legs. Of course, the football show is not taken away by anyone.