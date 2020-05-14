The conditions for the extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) due to force majeure make the clause that forces companies to maintain employment for six months more flexible, so that for the sectors most characterized by seasonality – with frequent variations of staff throughout the year, such as hospitality and tourism, that obligation will be more lax.

That is the way in which the following paragraph of the decree published yesterday by the “Official State Gazette” is being interpreted: “This commitment to maintaining employment will be valued based on the specific characteristics of the different sectors and the applicable labor regulations, taking into account, in particular, the specificities of those companies that present a high variability or seasonality of employment “.

The commitment to maintain employment generally means that if a company that receives the ERTE extension reduces its workforce in the six months following the restart of the activity, it will be obliged to return the social contributions from which it has been exempted. However, along with the unique treatment that is envisioned for some sectors, other exceptions are included: the obligation will not be considered breached if temporary contracts are not renewed or those of the modality by work and service are extinguished; likewise, companies are allowed to fire workers who have not been within the ERTE.

The decree agreed between the Government, the CEOE employers and the UGT and CC OO unions allows companies that restart their activity to move towards a temporary form of ERTE of partial force majeure, to gradually incorporate staff. Under these conditions, workers who remain with their suspended positions will keep their benefits in the same current conditions and employers will have different bonuses in Social Security contributions (up to 80% for salaried employees who enter work and up to 60% for those who remain in the ERTE).

The aforementioned conditions will be in force until June 30. The Government has suggested that from that date on, some type of support will be maintained for the sectors that will take the longest to recover to normal due to the health situation and the fight against covid-19.

