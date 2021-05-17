“The extension of the L10 and the new L11 and L12 of Metrovalencia will cost 55 million”

He has just completed three months at the helm of the largest public company in the Generalitat, by budget and staff, which deals with Metrovalencia and the Alicante Tram. Anaïs Menguzzato I already knew her after her time as director of Equality in a highly masculinized company. His challenge passes, after a decade marked by the accident of 2006 and the cuts of the crisis, to plan the growth of the network, improve frequencies and recover travelers (and bills) after the impact of the pandemic.

How has the health crisis affected the provision of the service in terms of users and economically? We moved 81 million passengers throughout the Metrovalencia network in 2019 and the 2020 results show 44 million, that is, a decrease of almost half. This translates directly into one euro per traveler, because last year’s losses were 45 million euros. The economic impact has been significant.

What measures have they taken and how much have they cost? Between last year and this, FGV has spent around 10 million euros in being a safe transport with disinfection, cleaning, air regeneration, with Covid auxiliaries …

And in detection? We did a study with the CSIC in June and September 2020 to take samples from our indoor and outdoor facilities and give guarantees that we did not have the virus. We are going to do it again to have the results in June, because we believe that this is a time when we are growing again. We are now around 60-62% of travelers compared to 2019. As the pandemic data improves, so do our numbers.

bio

Anaïs Menguzzato García is 46 years old and a social worker. She has held positions related to equality and has been a councilor for the PSPV in Valencia in two stages. In the last one (2016-2019), of Citizen Protection, where he coordinated Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection.

Will some of the current health security measures remain when the pandemic passes? We are the first operator to put hydrogel on the meters and I think it is a measure that should be maintained, because disinfecting is a good habit. Although we know that almost all these measures are relatively voluntary, I believe that the use of the mask should also be maintained over time, regardless of whether it is eliminated on the streets. Of course, it will be a recommendation, but there are many people who will continue to take it. Protecting travelers seems like a good option for them to take our transport.

Is there still fear of public transport? As the incidence decreases, people lose that fear a little. The reality is that public transport has never been shown to be a transmission zone. It was the first site in which the use of the mask was mandatory. It is true that we still have fewer travelers because ERTE, teleworking and less presence at universities mean that fewer people have the need to use it.

Menguzzato, during the interview with 20minutos.EDUARDO MANZANA

Are there more problems at peak times? It is true that there are more people because it is rush hour, but in this time they have learned to program their trips to travel safely, through our app, for example. Throughout this year we have made all the trains available, all the machines have been running, and this has generated more security.

Has this change in habit been accelerated? We do not have exact data, but it is something that we have recommended many times. We did it especially on the tram, to the universities. A tram passes every five minutes, but sometimes there were images in which one was very full and maybe the next was empty. We have seen that people have adapted to these measures thanks to the Covid assistants, who have done a very important job on the platforms remembering the arrival of more trams.

On an economic level, how are these losses going to be covered? With contributions from the Consell? Indeed. We have the contribution of the Generalitat as a public company and it is the one who covers this situation.

The works of the new L10 are underway in all its sections. Is there any news regarding the date of its commissioning? The works are going very well. At the end of the year they will finish in the four areas: underground station equipment, Antonio Ferrandis’ third track, signaling and communications, and finally electrification and substations. All this is underway and by July we have the start of the pedestrian canyon that will connect Alacant with Bailén. We are also working to incorporate the necessary personnel for L10. The Nazareth workshops must be nearing completion. Everything is according to plan and by the end of March 2022 it can be put into operation.

Is the personnel that will be needed quantified? Yes we have done that planning work and we are talking about 70 or 80 people.

In what phase are the studies of the new lines that will emerge from the L10? They are the extension of the L10 (from Nazaret to the Marina), the L11 (Ciencias-Grau) and the L12 (Alacant-La Fe). We are in the initial phase of the project, which is planning, the part of studies and evaluation of alternatives. The next will be to agree on all this with the administrations and interested parties. But we can estimate that the works could begin in two years.

Of all at once? Yes. The idea is that the L10 and the L11 go together, and on the other hand the L12. But yes, it is a joint project that is estimated at 55 million euros. The L12, which is a new line and with a route of more kilometers, is 35 million, the L11 will cost 18 million and the L10 about 12 million euros.

Will these three routes be tramways? Yes, indeed, all of them are tramways, due to a question of need and flow of travelers. In a tram line the kilometer costs 8 million euros and the railway 40 million. We must assess the need and the population we are talking about. When we refer to the city center, where the entire metropolitan area goes, that railway line is necessary, but in other types of trips we choose the tram line for a matter of cost / opportunity.

The managing director of FGV, at the headquarters of València Sud EDUARDO MANZANA

Will the processing of the three lines also be done jointly? Right now it is a single project.

So it will be like a growth of the L10 in several directions. Yes. In short, it is a part of the city that needed that union with the rest of our entire network. With this extension of the L10, L11 and L12, and with the pedestrian cannons, we already give a guarantee of being able to do so. If you look at the map, in that southern part of the city we have decided to act for that.

The vice mayor Sandra Gómez proposed to the Ministry a subway line along the southern boulevard that connects the neighborhoods. Has it crystallized? In works and infrastructures, planning is essential. When you present a project, it takes years to become a reality, because the difficulty of construction is more than evident. The ultimate goal of all these lines at some point will have to be to get together with the rest of the network, but this is neither planned nor decided, it is not even a project at the moment, it is something that falls within common sense.

Would these tram lines then connect with each other? Of course, it would be closing the circle of the network and all of them remain united, because that is what guarantees mobility. In the end, our goal is that people leave their car parked, and for that you have to have enough kilometers to be able to make those routes within the city and from the metropolitan area, and we have also set ourselves the goal of growing in frequencies .

Menguzzato, during the interview EDUARDO MANZANA

Frequencies are precisely a historical reason for complaint by users, especially in the metropolitan area. We are going to take the really important leap to truly become that backbone of sustainable mobility by transforming frequencies, not just the number of people we transport. It is not the same for a person who took the metro in Picassent every 45 minutes and who will be able to do it in 18, or when he took it in l’Eliana every 30 and will do it every 12.

At what point is the Frequency Improvement Plan presented three months ago? After its preparation, we are now in the presentation phase to the town councils, by sections. The projects are being drawn up, so we can estimate that these works at crossing points and the doubling of track sections could begin in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. The idea is to put these frequencies into operation by the end of 2023.

Will it mean an increase in resources, staff and trains? Mandatory. If there are more frequencies it means that there have to be more trains, and if there are more trains there must be more personnel to carry them, maintain them and serve customers.

Is there a commitment from the Generalitat to provide this investment? Indeed. We want to do it through a contract-program to plan all that need for resources, investments and personnel in the same package.

What do you have in mind regarding the rate policy? We are the operator with the cheapest bonds in Spain. Rates have not risen since 2012. For a matter of price competitiveness, the job is maintained. Another thing is the fare integration in which the Valencia Metropolitan Transportation Authority (ATMV) is working and that we believe that this legislature will see the light and it will be an important change.