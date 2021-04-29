the extended version of Tony Stark’s snap

Robert Downey Jr has shown an extended version of the click of Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame as part of the second anniversary of the film’s release. Directed by Anthony Y Joe russo, was the culmination of the Infinity Saga of Marvel Cinematic Universe that make up a total of 23 films over eleven years.

The film continues the events narrated in Avengers: Infinity War (Avengers: Infinity War) in which the six great superheroes meet again to try to reverse the snap of Thanos. Tony Stark he was retired and lived a quiet life with Pepper potts And your daughter, Morgan stark. After the possibility of traveling in time and reviving all the people who disappeared, he decided to carry out that last mission.

Unfortunately, getting that Thanos never again be a threat to the entire universe implied the ultimate personal sacrifice on the part of Tony Stark.

Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame) was released in late April 2019 and ended up becoming the highest grossing film in history. In celebration, Robert Downey Jr posted an extended, behind-the-scenes version of the peak scene footage. When the character he plays makes the click that makes the character disappear. Thanos.

The video shows the key moment of the filming, but we can also see the actor’s reaction once the cameras stopped:

This scene was one of the additional recordings made shortly before the release of the film. The Russo brothers decided to make some last minute changes, including this scene. The original Tony Stark made the clicking noise, in absolute silence.

But it was finally decided that the character would say his iconic phrase “I am Iron Man”, before snapping his fingers and finally managing to defeat Thanos.

An alternate version of the encounter between Tony Stark and his daughter in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame had a scene, which did not appear in the final edition, where Tony Stark, after his death, met an older version of his daughter, Morgan Stark in what is now known as the Soul World .

The actress who plays her is Katherine Langford (For 13 reasons). Finally the directors decided not to include the scene because it did not fit the general tone of the end of the film.

But now Robert Downey Jr has published on his Twitter account, also celebrating the two years of the film, another behind-the-scenes view of that deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame)

