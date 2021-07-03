“The expulsion conditioned the game”

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 00:33 CEST

The Swiss coach, Vladimir Petkovic, considered that the expulsion of Remo Freuler in the second part “conditioned & rdquor; the match against Spain, as it happened after his team’s draw, which ended up falling in the penalty shoot-out.

“Unfortunately, the red one conditioned the game. I didn’t see the play well, but I think it was very rigorous & rdquor ;, Petkovic said at the end of the game at the Krestovski stadium.

Petkovic was surprised that an English referee sanctioned Freuler’s action with a red card. “In England that play is foul, but never red & rdquor ;.

“It may be that it was his turn, but it was a tough decision. We had to play one less for a long time against such a strong team. It was very difficult for us & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

The Swiss coach assured that, in any case, his players can go home “with their heads held high & rdquor ;.

“I am always positive. I am very proud of my players. All my players were heroes tonight. I can not complain about anything. Hats off to my players. We gave it our all. We were close to the semifinals & rdquor ;, he said.

He acknowledged that the effort made in extra time influenced the lack of success of his players in the penalty shoot-out. They scored one, another missed and the other two were stopped by the Spanish goalkeeper.

“Some arrived very tired. Penalties are always a lottery and this time we lost & rdquor;, he pointed.

In addition, he congratulated the winner, Spain, who will play the semifinals in London against the winner of Italy-Belgium.