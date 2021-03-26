The expressive gesture of Sandra Barneda in ‘The island of temptations’ that “represents all of Spain”

Sandra Barneda at the final bonfire of ‘The Island of Temptations’. (Photo: TELECINCO)

The bonfires have come to an end in the third season of The Island of Temptations and Sandra Barneda has been crowned as one of the great protagonists of the moment.

As soon as Hugo arrived, Barneda’s smile escaped (or not). And it’s not the first time. The presenter has not hidden throughout the season the gestures that reveal that the Galician is positioned very high in the ranking of his favorites. Neither Hugo nor Lara wanted to have the final date, everything indicated that this reunion was going to make the spectators tear their tears.

Lara came to the bonfire wanting to vent, but Hugo has made it difficult for her. After initial criticism, he has assured her that he wants to marry her. “You have to prove it to me, it is useless if then I get out of here and my life is the same,” he replied.

No sooner said than done. After viewing the images that the presenter has shown her, Lara has verified Hugo’s true feelings. “I did not expect. He never cries, he rarely cries ”, she reacted astonished.

Hugo has admitted being very in love: “I had a bad time because I was missing a little bit of myself in my bed.” Sandra has asked him to tell her in person and the contestant could not help but get excited again: “For me you are the woman of my life and I love you Lara, I do not get more things.”

Finally, the couple has gone together and embraced through the hall of torches. “If there is a wedding we will invite you,” Lara has released to Barneda. The presenter has not been able to repress a gesture with which she has celebrated the news and that many viewers have shared on social networks.

Read more

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The phrases of ‘The island of temptations’ that are already television history

The final bonfires of ‘The island of temptations’ are summarized in 11 moments

The sit-in at the final date of ‘The island of temptations’ that has revolutionized Twitter

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.