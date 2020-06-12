After playing the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in December against Atlético, Luis Suárez (Salto, Uruguay; 33 years old) could feel the rage. The outer meniscus of his right knee failed again. At first it didn’t seem like much. “Six weeks”, predicted the Barça doctors. But they missed the shot because Suarez needed four months to clean the area, rebuild it and strengthen it once and for all. “Luis felt pretty bad because he thought it would be less, but after the bad drink and the confinement, he sees that he has not missed as many games and is highly motivated,” sources from his environment say. After 147 days off, the battering ram maintains his appetite.

At Camp Nou they know that when Suarez returns, the targets are assured. Just what Messi needs and by extension this Barcelona that plays LaLiga and the Champions League, comfortable with a buoy in the attack that fixes the two centrals and makes drags to clear the space for La Pulga. “We have seen him work like a savage, crushing himself and trying to shorten deadlines. I saw all the goals he has scored at Barça and my drool fell. It will be a very good signing of the confinement market, ”said Eder Sarabia, second of Setién. The coach, with tomorrow’s match against Mallorca (22.00, Movistar LaLiga) in the lead, supports him: “He is much better than we expected. The question is whether it will be to start or throughout the game.

The Uruguayan’s right knee has been sewn since August 2017, after the Super Cup against Madrid. It was a distension in the joint capsule that led to a synovial cyst. It was not serious and a conservative treatment with stem cells was chosen, in addition to a specific work plan in the gym and the arena. And he went from scoring three goals in the previous 11 games to 17 in the following 14. But the knee complained again in a Champions League match against Tottenham in October 2018 and, although he competed in five more games, he had to stop. But he repeated the strengthening work to return with force, since he signed six goals in four clashes. Although it was not completely whole and in November it relapsed from the meniscus, so it stopped for two more weeks. On his return, he added 16 goals in 13 games.

He fell a penultimate time against Liverpool the previous year, when he decided to undergo surgery to reach the Copa América with Uruguay rather than fight for the (lost) Cup final against Valencia. And Suarez did not start badly this season, in which he played 1,756 minutes in 23 games, with 14 goals (0.6 per game) and 11 assists (0.5). Some numbers that resemble those signed since he arrived at Barça, with 191 goals and 108 goal passes in 270 duels, which comes to 0.7 goals and 0.4 assists per crash. Figures that bring Messi to him on the mat and that join him in the Barca attack almost by definition.

Munir, Sandro, Alcácer and Boateng have remained along the way, Griezmann now cornered to the side. “As a fan, I think they would have to look for a young or made striker so that he has the possibility of enjoying being Barcelona’s 9 when I am no longer here,” reflected Suarez a year ago for beIN. It seems that it will be the Argentine Lautaro Martínez, top of Inter Milan who wants money in addition to making a player exchange, with Junior in the lead.

But for that it lacks, as much as what remains of the competition. Suárez, who during the confinement maintained his diet – to the point that when he was criticized for gaining a few extra pounds, he posted a photo without a shirt on social networks – and closely followed the program designed by the trainer Juanjo Brau, He trained for a few days alone in the sports city and, with the passing of the days and the de-escalation, he became part of the group. Now aim at Mallorca. And his long resume says that with sharp boots.