They were little known before the new coronavirus crisis. But these experts have become a familiar face in their respective countries as they try to explain the pandemic to confined populations.

Doctors, researchers or heads of emergency services have become the face and the voice of a health crisis that plagues the entire planet.

Fernando Simón, the quarantined doctor

The coronavirus that he analyzes every day on television, with his gentle and hoarse voice, has finally caught him. The director of the Center for Coordination and Health Emergencies, Dr. Fernando Simón fell ill in late March, but has continued to appear by videoconference from the room where he is isolated.

After several press conferences interrupted by coughing attacks, the 57-year-old epidemiologist tested COVID-19 positive. The expert later apologized for the speed with which he had been tested, while other patients “have to wait days” to know the results.

In his daily parts, this informal doctor tries to be simple and pedagogue. He is also very cautious, too much according to other epidemiologists who have criticized him for belatedly advising drastic measures of confinement.

It is not the first crisis for this doctor, who has practiced in Latin America and Africa, in the European Union and the World Health Organization: in 2014, he was in charge of the national monitoring of the Ebola epidemic when two Spanish missionaries died in a hospital in Madrid.

On social networks, many Internet users have noticed his resemblance to FC Barcelona footballer Antoine Griezmann and his gray tousled hair to match his bushy eyebrows are the subject of many parodies.

Dr. Fauci, or the art of putting Trump on the waist

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a world-renowned expert on infectious diseases, has had to develop a new talent in the fight against the virus: the art of putting his boss, the President of the United States, on the waist, without damaging his authority.

Almost every day, this calm, academic-style immunology specialist shares a rostrum with Donald Trump to report to the media on the health situation.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since the 1980s, Anthony Fauci, 79, has stood out for his fight against numerous epidemics, from AIDS to Ebola, always on the principle of providing reliable information to the population.

Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, he follows the same slogan, even if it forces him to contradict Trump, who at first minimized the severity of the crisis.

“I say things to the president that he does not want to hear and I have publicly declared different things from what he claims,” ​​Fauci has admitted.

“I don’t want to compromise” or “play who’s tougher,” he says, just “explain the facts.”

Zhong Nanshan, the authority the regime needed

In the country where COVID-19 broke out, nobody is more listened to than this 83-year-old epidemiologist, who heads the team in charge of the epidemic at the Ministry of Health.

This is a rather unexpected fate for this Canton scientist who raised the alarm in 2003, during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) crisis, and spoke publicly of the scope of this epidemic, when the government tried to disguise the information during six months.

Beijing’s unofficial spokesperson in the fight against the coronavirus, his direct style was a “natural choice” for the Xi Jinping regime, who did not want to raise suspicions of concealment again after the 2003 epidemic, according to Zhao Litao, a researcher at the Institute of East Asia in Singapore.

In late January, it was Zhong Nanshan who confirmed the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus, sparking panic across the country. Soon after, the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, was quarantined.

Angelo Borrelli, from earthquakes to viruses

Every afternoon at 6:00 p.m., it is time to listen to Angelo Borrelli, head of Civil Protection.

After a brief “buonasera”, this 55-year-old accountant details the health situation in the country: hospitalized patients, in intensive care, healed. And finally, the number of deaths for the day.

In the Civil Protection since 2002, this veteran of catastrophes, floods, earthquakes … is considered by the Italians as one of his own, and not as part of the inaccessible elite.

He asked an increasingly fearful nation to “not panic.” But when on March 25, he was replaced by one of his deputies, the alert went up: if even Borrelli was sick, who wouldn’t be? In the end, a new test was negative.

Ventsislav Motaftshiyski, the unforgiving general

In each of their speeches at the start of the pandemic, the Bulgarians knew that Ventsislav Mutaftshiyski, head of the coronavirus crisis cell, was to announce a new restriction: closure of shops, parks or a ban on travel in the country.

The head of the Sofia military hospital uses relentless arguments to convince the population to stay home: “it is better to wait in lines than courtships of trucks carrying corpses.”

In a country that has little appreciation for the political class, this 55-year-old general and doctor has 89% favorable opinions. The Bulgarians have become accustomed to his invariable khaki uniform and highlight his capabilities and cold-bloodedness.

Christian Drosten, visionary virologist

When he speaks, even Chancellor Angela Merkel takes notes.

German virologist Christian Drosten discovered a first simple diagnostic test for COVID-19 in January, which he immediately made accessible to everyone.

Since then, the director of the virology department at the prestigious Charité university hospital in Berlin has become an indispensable adviser to the government.

At a general level, he has become known thanks to his daily interventions on public radio, where he clearly explains the pandemic. They highlight the usefulness of confinement and affirm that if Germany has so far managed to “limit” the number of deaths, it is due to the application of large-scale tests.

From this often tousled quadragenarian, the media highlights his sincerity when he has to admit that he doesn’t know something. He also does not hesitate to question his own opinions and change recommendations.

Lukasz Szumowski, the cardiologist minister

This fervent Catholic has managed to make him forget that once, in a prayer in 2018, he entrusted the Polish system to the Virgin Mary. A former minister advised him that it was better to be in the hands of researchers and doctors.

Cardiologist and professor of Medicine, Szumowski, 47, has been a member of the conservative nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) and a minister since January 2018.

Since the start of the pandemic, he has seen his popularity increase and rank among the three most popular politicians.

His critics reproach him for going skiing in Italy when it was time to organize the system in the face of the arrival of the new coronavirus.

But for many others, Szumowski is the only one capable of convincing the executive to postpone the May presidential elections.