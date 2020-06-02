becomes. “data-reactid =” 12 “>BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. More than once, Barbara de Regil has become a trend for her exercise routines, health advice or the criticism she has leveled against people who do not agree with her lifestyle. And it is that the actress has an intense routine of physical training and feeding with which she seeks to motivate those who follow her, but if someone dares to have a different opinion, she is transformed.

Last November the protagonist of 'Rosario Tijeras' issued her opinion on the "women who eat tacos and drink alcohol", reaching classism and insulting a large part of the Mexican population and one of his most consumed traditional dishes. "If there are people who criticize me, it is because they are toxic, obese people, who never exercised and who did not have a loving mother to take care of them." Later he tried to qualify his position, but social networks did not forgive and therefore even 'The Golden Scorpion' challenged her to try basket tacos.

The actress’s statements have earned her many detractors, and before those criticisms she has stopped responding. But what he cannot escape is from the pointers of the experts, who warn of his troublesome recommendations.

De Regil launched not only to give fitness classes but also to sell a "natural" and "clean" protein -'Loving It'- that promises to improve performance before and after exercising.

But nutritionist Aries Terrón decided to analyze the product in the laboratory and showed the great and disturbing discrepancies between the nutrients listed on the label and those actually contained. Among his revelations includes that it is recommended for consumption by vegans when using a vitamin from animal sources, and that vanilla is not among the ingredients despite being the promoted flavor.

“Barbara and her chemical friends who helped her formulate ‘Loving It’, I hope they have taken the corresponding measures,” said Terrón.

Terrón took the packaging to a laboratory and reacted to the results: "The most worrisome thing for me is the elevated sodium content reported in this analysis… is worrisome because there are probably people who must take care of their sodium intake and can consume this thinking that it meets their expectations. Cardiopathic, hypertensive people, someone with kidney disease, and in that sense it is worrisome".

We must emphasize that although the actress practices exercise and eats well, she does not have a Bachelor's Degree in Nutrition, Physical Education, Sports Medicine, or any other related profession that makes her a legitimate and authorized voice to give health advice and physical training.

Another of the experts in sports and food issues and whose experience has led him to be sought by television channels for segments of advice on the matter is Diego Di Marco, who in April spoke about the TikToks where Bárbara del Regil looks exaggerated when she wants to motivate others to exercise.

And he added that for people who have studied and have spent years dedicating themselves to this market, it is a mockery: "I have a personal issue with her in the sense that I have been exercising for 20 years and for me this is a joke. She is a good exponent of motivation, she is not a coach. I would send you to study, Barbara. You are not a coach, you don't know what you are doing".

But just a month after Di Marco’s comments, Barbara again demonstrated her gaps in nutrition knowledge by sharing the recipe for “carbohydrate-free” banana cookies.

Days later he asked for forgiveness, but his response does not seem to take into account the weight his words may have among his followers: "I omitted what type of carbohydrates he was going to put a recipe … one, thanks to all who made me a trend, two, an apology to the nutritionists and nutritionists who attacked me strongly, if I offended them by omitting what type of carbohydrate, and three, if they treat me like that, if they beat me like this for something so stupid, how they will beat their family with shocks, it strikes me because we are all human."

As Di Marco said, Barbara has embarked on a fight to motivate others to change their lifestyles or at least to make the attempt, but she should take the responsibility that comes with her fame and the opportunity to have more reflectors than any expert with track record.