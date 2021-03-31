The experiment that could return us to mass concerts

Spectators await the start of a rock music concert by the Spanish group Love of Lesbian at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on March 27, 2021. Attendees underwent rapid Covid-19 antigen tests and had to wear masks, but the social distancing rule should not be followed as part of a virus spread study. (Photo: AFP / Lluis Gene)

Just over a year ago, attending a massive concert indoors it was a daily activity. However, the arrival of the pandemic completely transformed our daily lives. The expansion of the new coronavirus has posed the greatest health and scientific, but also economic and social challenge that humanity has faced in decades.

And that includes the impact on our cultural life, a sector that has been greatly affected by Covid-19. Since the months of full lockdownWhen all non-essential activities were closed, little by little various types of shows have been organized again. But little is known yet about the possibility of safely enjoying a massive concert in a forum.

In March of last year, a choir rehearsal in Washington was one of the first cases of super contagion in United States. Given the high volume of voice and the large influx of people, in these months attendance at these events has been considered one of the risk activities, and the health authorities reduced their capacity or even canceled many of them.

This has resulted in the cancellation of many functions and festivals. The last of them has been Sónar Barcelona, ​​whose organization has been forced to cancel the meeting scheduled for June “due to force majeure” related to the pandemic: “Health data, mobility restrictions and the lack of regulations that today regularize the constitution of large events make the celebration of the festival in the desirable conditions unfeasible ”.

From Leipzig to Barcelona

At the moment, there are not many studies that support its safety. In August 2020, experts from the University of Halle (Germany) organized three music recitals in Leipzig attended by 1,500 participants. The goal was to recreate three scenarios: same conditions as before the pandemic; with better hygiene and a certain social distancing; and another with half the attendees and a distance of 1.5 meters.

The main conclusions reached by its authors, published in October in Pollstar magazine, a trade publication for the concert industry, are the importance of good ventilation and the use of masks to achieve a safe event, as well as the control of the flows of attendees at the entrance, during breaks and exits to avoid crowds, and at the food and drink stalls.

In Spain, a clinical trial was held on December 12 – in the form of a concert with live music at the Sala Apolo in Barcelona– with the aim of validating the security measures necessary to hold a massive event and in an indoor venue despite the continuing pandemic.

Organized by Primavera Sound, the Fight Against AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation (FLS) and the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, ​​the results of the so-called PrimaCoV study are optimistic: no contagion was detected among the 463 attendees.

Covid-19 proof concerts

For Spanish researchers, these results – not yet published in any scientific journal – demonstrate the usefulness of the security measures implemented. These include the screening with antigen test before attending an event, N95 homologated mask mandatory, optimization of ventilation and air flows and monitoring of air quality and temperature, but without physical distancing or prohibition of singing or dancing.

“The results are very positive, since we show that screening with an antigen test, prior to holding a concert, is an efficient tool to avoid contagion and detect practically all people infected by SARS-CoV-2 who are contagious” , explains to SINC Josep Maria Llibre, expert from Germans Trias i Pujol and co-investigator of the project together with Boris Revollo.

Besides, the smoking zone and of drink consumption It was delimited and with flow control, and the attendees could only remove the mask under these premises. Movement flows within the building were marked and controlled by security personnel.

Likewise, specific measures were also implemented to avoid queues in toilets and entrance and exit of the concert.

Organizers argue that success also lies in the fact that the attendee experience he did not suffer, despite the limitations. In a self-administered questionnaire, those who attended the concert stated that they enjoyed the performances, behaved normally and did not feel controlled or limited by the established norms.

The authors are confident that these data will help to hold safe mass concerts during the covid-19 pandemic. “If the conditions of this test can be replicated to the holding of events, it is reasonable to think that the results will be similar,” says Llibre. “There are several ongoing studies in other European countries, based on the findings of the PRIMA-CoV study, which will generate additional safety data.”

“By reducing capacity, removing bars and maintaining safety distances, concerts can and should be held safely in halls or theaters,” he says. Sergio Picon, organizer of the music festival AMFest and technician in the room Vol. “In the case of open places, I hope that there is the more live music, the better. It was already demonstrated last year that the professionalism of the sector and its commitment to security in the midst of the pandemic was an example for the whole world ”.

An experiment with 5,000 people

With the summer festival season approaching, another experimental concert was held on March 27 to confirm the key role of measures in the security of these types of events. On this occasion, the event – organized by the so-called Consorci Festivals for Safe Culture, the FLS and the Catalan hospital itself – will be held at the Palau Sant Jordi.

Tickets were sold out weeks before and it was attended by 5,000 people who did not have to keep social distance, but did use FFP2 masks provided upon entry and a negative antigen test was performed on the same day. There was also an optimization of the ventilation of the interior spaces of the Palau.

“The statistical analyzes are clear and say that there is no more risk of contagion from going to a concert as long as the security measures are followed. That said, the event is a commercial concert and not a clinical trial like the one at Sala Apolo, ”Llibre points out. “This time there is no control branch or a test of all participants after 10 days, but later we will do a rigorous control of infection cases by SARS-CoV-2 notified to the health system to confirm that the measures in the concert were effective ”.

The organizers believe that this test can be a turning point for all live events and could allow more people to be welcomed. However, it is likely that the measures implemented in these massive concerts are not feasible for everyone.

“I am very much in favor of scientifically demonstrating that concerts can be made by taking safety to its maximum exponent, but studies for so many people are not the reality of live music. Most of the scene is lived in small bars, rooms with smaller capacities (between 100 and 500 people) that are always the great forgotten ones ”, said Picón.

“Big festivals or massive concerts, with support and sponsors, they can cope with PCR, antigen tests and quality masks for everyone. It is evident that this helps to increase the security of the event, but I doubt that it is possible in a small room, which programs every day, due to the high cost that it means ”, he continued.

Reinventing yourself after covid-19

Many of the cultural activities have had to transform with the Covid-19. The development of new formats and experiences –more digital and less face-to-face–, together with the most effective security measures, can be one of the keys to reactivating the sector.

“The objective of our studies is precisely that the world of culture and sports can hold events in outdoor and indoor venues with large public attendance under strict security measures and screening. It is certainly more laborious and expensive to hold events under these conditions, but the alternative of not being able to do them does not seem better ”, says Llibre.

“It will be the promoters who should assess the cost benefit relation. From science we will continue to provide the necessary knowledge so that this decision is made with the best information available ”, he adds. “Of course, as the population is vaccinated and definitive data are generated on the risk of contagion and transmission in immunized patients, the need to screen attendees may change.”

In the meantime, we will continue to dream of that return to the ‘old normality’. Because, as Picón says, who in 2020 managed to maintain his festival despite numerous difficulties and is already preparing the 2021 edition, “until you return to your first concert, you don’t realize how much you miss the music in direct”.