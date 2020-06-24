Today the world and Nicaragua as a whole are in deep pain from the consequences of the pandemic.

It is heartbreaking the pain that overwhelms so many hearts that day by day they lose a loved one, or several members of their family, or friends.

With great reverence and empathy, aware that the duel is unique and therefore everyone processes it differently, I share with you the relevant steps that I followed with the mourning of my daughter Albalicia Duarte Flores, which occurred 13 years ago, on June 21 2007, in a traffic accident, sudden and without dismissal.

1. Faith as support against pain: I recognized that the experience of the moment was very much for me and that alone I would not get out of that tragic situation that my husband, my daughter and my family lived, so I decided to embrace my faith and seek support in a spiritual guide (priest) who accompanied me for a year.

2. Share. Knowing that I was not alone in the face of that great pain, made me search for other mothers who had also lost their children and who were willing to meet to open our hearts, give voice to our pain and hope to find a purpose that would give it meaning to our lives.

3. Seeking help. I went to psychological help for a while. I also entrusted my pain to a good friend and co-worker who was ready to listen to me, I needed only that, someone who would listen to me, without judging, without giving recipes, just listening.

4. No parting. When there is no farewell as happened to me due to the tragic nature of the accident and its almost instantaneous death, I had to resort to the advice of the experts and my spiritual guide, I learned to say goodbye to Albalicia through various ways, one of them was a letter full of love, forgiveness and thanks, a letter just for me, allowing me to express everything my aching heart wanted.

5. Transforming pain into hope. With the group of moms we found another angel in our lives, our good friend Ligia Houben, psychologist, thanatologist, bereavement counselor and creator of the “11 principles to transform your loss”. With Ligia, I accepted, I lived in mourning, it was time to open up and embrace emotions, to recognize and identify the resources that were in me to live one day at a time and finally be able to rebuild my new world.

6. Continue living After processing my mourning I found meaning in my life and resolved to honor the memory of my daughter by helping others in their mourning process through the organization PUDE (People United in Pain and Hope), a project of love in memory of our children.

The process is long, requires a lot of patience, with oneself and with those around us, I had to understand that when the family is affected, the reactions are different and therefore the mourning process is individual and requires respect and understanding.

A long time has passed, however, time is relative and for my part I have realized that my daughter lives in my heart, because love is eternal.

The author is a founding member of PUDE.