In case it works for someone, this was my experience.

The doctor recognized me in the Lobby, came over and gave me a handshake. It was something very strange, since two months ago I had not greeted anyone. After the greeting, he sprayed me with a liquid and said: “There is no need to panic about something you solve with soap and water.”

Yesterday I had the opportunity to visit Cecanot, one of the main Covid-19 patient care centers in the Dominican Republic.

It all started with a long, slow and very careful protection process.

First, surgical boots to cover the shoes. Then I put my legs inside biosecurity bags, which were completely taped to the knees, and then separately, again the same process, to complete three layers of protection. Then came the nitrile gloves, thicker and safer than the latex ones, and several turns of tape on each wrist.

They later put on a blue long-sleeved surgical gown and cuffs, and again another pair of nitrile gloves that were heavily taped over the gown’s cuffs.

This was followed by a surgical mask which was taped over the nose and cheekbones, and on top of it a 2212-N95 mask.

Then the Goggles anti-splash glasses and finally the white Biosafety suit with a lot of adhesive tape on all the edges of the hat, on the wrists and throughout the closure.

Before entering they asked me if I wanted to wrap the cameras and if at the end of the tour they disinfected them with “Killer”. I did not hesitate. Better disinfect them at the end.

A serious problem I had was that the glasses were dramatically fogging during the tour, and obviously there was no way to fix it, so my visibility was limited. The light was not a problem, because it was even, but to frame and focus it was difficult because the figures were not clearly distinguished.

After almost two hours in place and before leaving, a young woman with a sprayer is disinfecting absolutely every part of the different layers of protection as I was removing them, including the cameras.

The truth is that one is very safe out of there. If I give a positive day, it will not be because I was in a Center like this.

Cecanot has a capacity of 40 beds each with a fan, almost all of them occupied.

There are 63 doctors and 120 nurses available to care for the virus patients, in addition to several medical students. About 200 professionals to serve 40 patients.

(“Killer” is the name of the liquid they use to disinfect operating rooms. Before I left, the hospital director gave me a bottle to clean my equipment after each coverage).

The author is a photographic correspondent for the EFE news agency in the Dominican Republic.

All photos © EPA-EFE / Orlando Barria

More photos at https://www.instagram.com/barriaphotography

.