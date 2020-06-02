Related news

Tressis insists on its big investment bets in the heat of the coronavirus. The investment firm reinforces its conviction in overweight wall street, and especially its technology, in the current scenario of economic uncertainty. “The expensive is not so expensive,” says its chief economist, Daniel Lacalle.

The expert has indicated this Tuesday that the US stock market still has two fundamental engines that “are never in danger” given the current situation caused by the emergence of Covid-19. First, it points to “clear demand for dollars worldwide.” Then, to the continuity of the share buyback programs, which have been mostly confirmed, unlike what has happened with dividend payments in Europe.

With these convictions, the CEO of Tressis, José Miguel Maté, explained that the firm gives “more weight to the US than to other markets and above what is customary in a global portfolio” And that, as he acknowledges, in recent weeks the exposure to equities has been somewhat lightened “for pure liquidity and in some cases to reinforce exposure to gold” as a risk reduction measure.

Beyond FAANG

Regarding the profile of the technology companies in the portfolio, Lacalle commented that the firm likes giants so much, known by the acronym FAANGAs “companies that are more in the development of software, applications, security and data processing”.

Of the former, he stresses that recent evolution has made it clear that “Netflix It was not so expensive and it is much more necessary now ”. Of the latter, the economist points to Micron Technology as one of his bets, while Mate regrets that “we wish we had invested in the debut of Zoom“

Faced with ‘value’ warnings

As for the voices that have been coming for months warning of an overvaluation In the sector, Lacalle assures that “technology, everything that has to do with sustainability, health and demographics become much more necessary.” Both for the recovery of the economy and, by extension, for the configuration of investment portfolios.

The chief economist at Tressis points out that these recent events show that “focusing the portfolio on the virtually inexpensive poses a risk, more when it comes to sectors that were already accumulating problems ”. This refers to the ‘value’ investment strategies that so many followers have gained in Spain in recent years. “The‘ values ​​’have not only not protected you, but they have fallen the most, because productive capacity and distribution of dividends have been destroyed.”

In this context, Maté has pointed out that “what seemed to be something local and conjunctural has turned into a global crisis of longer duration.” It has also warned that the economies more exposed to tourism and exports“How can Spain be?” Will probably bear the brunt of the impact. This is why it has recognized that the national variable income “has very little presence in the Tressis portfolio”.

Without forgetting that, as Maté has pointed out, “issues such as Hong Kong, the trade war with China and the final date for the signing of the trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) ”, Lacalle has underlined that what is being done with so much stimulus measure and overflowing liquidity on the part of the central banks“ is being kicked forward ”.

Euphoria after “house arrest”

With the expectation that “around the 40% of the unemployment generated in this crisis will take about two years to reabsorb and some will not return due to the change in the growth pattern ”, he explains that the last comeback of the markets only respond to an“ euphoria effect ”. Lacalle explains that “is what happens when you are released from house arrestBut then caution comes and people become much more prudent with their purchases. “

In addition, he insists: “Liquidity does not solve solvency problems and companies are dying in a sea of ​​liquidity, while companies that already had access to credit can continue to borrow.”

