The expected Xiaomi car would arrive in 2023 from the hand of Great Wall

The automotive sector is in a moment of transformation. The move from combustion engines to electrical systems has not only made traditional manufacturers have to invest significant sums of money in the development of new platforms and vehicles; it has also opened the door to new competitors. An example of this is the rumored Xiaomi car, which has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks.

This vehicle, according to sources consulted by the Reuters news agency, could hit the market in 2023. The idea is that Xiaomi’s car also connects with other products in the brand’s ecosystem, made up of hundreds of products, including smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, etc.

Xiaomi, like other technology companies that flirt with the automotive sector, does not have factories in which to produce electric vehicles. To overcome this obstacle, the Chinese company would join forces with Great Wall, a well-known automobile manufacturer in the Asian country. It is also collaborating with BMW in the construction of a factory for electric cars in China.

Xiaomi’s car joins Apple’s

Xiaomi’s car It is not the only vehicle from a technology company that has been in the news in recent weeks. Both Huawei and Apple would also be testing this sector in full transformation, caused by the expansion of the electric car around the world.

The Apple name, in recent weeks, has been linked to others such as Hyundai, Nissan or the PSA group. Nevertheless, no deal has been officially announced between the possible parties, so the status of the alleged negotiations is, for the moment, a mystery.

In addition to the revolution involved in the transition to electric cars, the automotive sector is facing the arrival of the autonomous car, a segment in which Tesla leads with its Autopilot system. This also presents an opportunity for technology companies, with much more experience in software development than car manufacturers.

