Unlike the Belgian and Dutch championships, definitively stopped because of the coronavirus epidemic, the other European leagues are still hoping to end the 2019-20 season. And like the Polish D1, whose first match is scheduled for May 29, several countries are working to find a solution to replay football while ensuring the safety of the players.

Admittedly, all the matches will most likely be organized behind closed doors for a time, but the five major European championships should resume within two months.

Bundesliga prepares for quick recovery

The handling of the health crisis by the German government is hailed throughout Europe. Out of nearly 157,000 confirmed cases, the country has less than 6,000 dead. In terms of football, the Bundesliga clubs have already been allowed to resume, under strict security conditions, and the season could do the same very soon.

According to the latest information, the German first division would even like to replay on May 9. With four teams standing in six points nine days from the end of the season, the title race promises to be epic.

Serie A refines its choice

First European country seriously affected by the epidemic, Italy mourns its numerous victims (around 26,400) and especially in the north of the country. If several clubs have been directly affected by the coronavirus such as Juventus by Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi or even Fiorentina, Serie A hopes to resume as soon as possible.

Due to the extension of the confinement until May 3, the clubs could train from May 4 and have already attempted to repatriate their players abroad. After a period of preparation, the championship would resume between May 30 and June 14.

Premier League still negotiating

On the Premier League side, it is negotiating dry. In addition to possible players’ salary cuts, the elite clubs seek to convince the health authorities that they can replay in good conditions. A first step was taken with the announced return of Arsenal to training this week but the examples of players breaking the confinement do not necessarily inspire confidence.

With 92 games to play for the season, the English clubs are counting on a recovery on June 8. The opportunity for Liverpool to seek this title of champion that the Reds have been waiting for almost thirty years.

Ligue 1 seeks agreement

The French clubs first spread their disagreements around a possible resumption of Ligue 1, before gradually finding a common position. But lately, it’s more on the side of the players that we find a reluctance to return to the field.

As elsewhere in Europe, footballers are worried about the playing conditions. The LFP plans to resume around mid-June, maintaining the rhythm of one match every three days. The weekend of June 14, according to some, or Wednesday, June 17 are serious avenues for the resumption of Ligue 1.

La Liga still doubts

The Spanish clubs looked set to resume training next week. But Javier Tebas announced this Friday the postponement of the tests to be performed on the players before a resumption of activities. According to the boss of La Liga, the championship is still awaiting the approval of the public authorities regarding its health protocol.

Exit therefore, May 29 and the first of the three dates envisaged for a return to the championship. It remains to be seen whether, as the leader said, the La Liga will be able to resume on June 6 or June 28. Then it will probably be too late because of the provisional UEFA calendar for the Champions League and the Europa League. Spanish football is therefore suspended from the decision of the government and the health authorities.

Potential dates for recovery in Europe

Germany: May 9

Italy: between May 30 and June 14

England: June 8

France: June 17

Spain: June 6 or June 28