The expected 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could arrive in September

The launch of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro It continues to be a mystery despite the avalanche of leaks on both teams. Youtuber Jon Prosser suggested an ad during WWDC, but it ultimately did not. Now, a report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) predicts an announcement by the end of the third quarter.

Apple often announces new products during the month of September. Therefore, and if there are no last minute changes, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros could arrive that same month. In September, those of Cupertino would also announce the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12s. The company is likely to launch an online keynote to launch both devices, just as it did last year with the iPad and Apple Watch.

The DigiTimes information matches what Mark Gurman predicted just a few days ago. The Bloomberg reporter noted that Apple had major launches, such as new iPhones, iPads and Macs, in store for the fall, while “light product news” – such as the new Apple Watch straps – would take place over the next several weeks.

The aforementioned source insists on two MacBook Pro models with 14 and 16-inch screens. Both variants would arrive with a new design. The equipment would also include an HDMI port to connect an external monitor, as well as a slot for SD cards. The TouchBar, which came with the 2016 MacBook Pros and is still present in some variants, would be phased out.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED display

Another notable novelty of the MacBook Pro will be the Mini-LED displaytechnology already included in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Mini-LED panels offer better brightness, contrast and color compared to LCD screens, among other advantages.

The report details that shipments of both models will peak in October. MacBook Pros may not start shipping until weeks after launch. To meet the demand for orders, Apple is investing 200 million dollars destined to the acquisition of assembly machines for four new production lines for mini-LED screens. The prices of both models remain unknown.

Also in Ezanime.net