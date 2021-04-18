The expansion of the wild boar, a new threat to the Tables of Daimiel

04/18/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

The expansion of the wild boar is causing more and more problems in Spain. Until now, they made headlines for their growing presence in peri-urban areas in search of food. Now, a scientific investigation reveals that they are being a serious threat for the Spanish humid zones, since they are present in 80% of them.

A study with the participation of researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has revealed, for the first time, that the increase in the wild boar population threat to reproductive success of waterfowl from the Tablas de Daimiel National Park and from other wetlands in the upper basin of the Guadiana River.

The results, published in Ecological Indicators, indicate that the increase of this mammal, which has already been located in almost 80% of the wetlands, also affects the population of the wild rabbit, considered a key prey for many threatened predators.

The humid spot of the Guadiana basin is a Biosphere Reserve that forms the main complex of interior wetlands in southwestern Europe. This set of aquatic ecosystems is characterized by its high biodiversity.

“It is a habitat with a restricted area, so any alteration in its ecosystem affects the total area & rdquor ;, explains Javier Viñuela, researcher at the Research Institute of Hunting Resources (IREC), a mixed center of the CSIC, the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) and the Castilla-La Mancha Community Board (JCCM), and one of the authors of the study.

Due to their characteristics, these regions are considered very vulnerable areas that can be permanently affected. In fact, more than half of the world’s natural wetlands have been lost in the last century, something that has particularly affected a wide range of birds typical of wetland habitats.

“Increased nest predation is an important additional cause in declining bird populations. In this context, the wild boar is considered a key species and would have a high potential to influence associated fauna & rdquor ;, he emphasizes Jose Angel Barasona, researcher at the VISAVET Center of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), who is leading the work.

In 80% of the wetlands of Spain

In 80% of the wetlands of Spain

The results show that the wild boar, thanks to its characteristics (an omnivorous, prolific and highly adaptable mammal), has been in full expansion in recent years. Your presence has been detected in 80% of a total of 26 wetlands analyzed, especially in the Tablas de Daimiel National Park, where its impact is reaching unsustainable levels.

The protection of certain environments and particularly the absence of hunting favor the proliferation of wild boar, with cascading effects on the entire ecosystem.

“Its abundance conditions the productivity of the entire community of aquatic birds that reproduce on the shores or islands of the lagoons, since the nests are destroyed by it & rdquor ;, adds Christian Gortazar, IREC researcher.

Another species affected is the wild rabbit, whose presence is comparatively low in areas with more wild boar.

This species is also essential for the survival of many threatened predators in the lagoon environment, including iconic species such as the imperial eagle.

To combat this problem, the researchers propose improve the management and monitoring of wild boar populations long-term with the help of population indicators.

“A good indicator of the wild boar population is the wild boar abundance estimation index (FBII). A value greater than 0.2 indicates a high rate that ‘seriously’ reduces the abundance of rabbits and the productivity of waterfowl.

Other measures include habitat management and protection of the nesting areas of affected birds & rdquor ;, he concludes Javier Viñuela.

Reference report: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1470160X21002284?via%3Dihub

It may interest you: Why does the wild boar continue to spread in Spain and reach the cities?